Nate Ruple chosen as next Delta football coach

Delta High School will have a new leader on the gridiron. Nate Ruple will be hired as the head football coach and will take over the Panthers’ football program.

The hire is set to be approved at a school board meeting Wednesday night.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to lead the football program at Delta High School,” said Ruple. “The students, staff, and administration of the district are second to none. I look forward to working with them daily to provide positive experiences for our student-athletes.”

Ruple has head coaching experience and has been a varsity assistant at multiple highly successful programs, including serving in a coordinator position. Ruple’s coaching experiences have landed him in the Ohio football playoffs 12 times, including three state semifinal game appearances and two state championship game appearances, winning the 2014 State Championship as a member of the staff at Central Catholic.

“Coach Ruple brings a wealth of coaching experience to the position,” stated Delta Athletic Director Andrew Hange. “He formerly served the district as head football coach for four seasons before pursuing coaching opportunities outside of Delta. These years of experience have made him a better coach. He is an individual with strong character who will demand excellence from his players on and off the field. His football resume speaks for itself and I know he is excited to get to work.”

Ruple was selected from a large pool of candidates for the position.

“Coach Ruple has a plan in place to build the foundation for a successful, competitive program which will help our young men develop both on the football field and in society,” Hange went on to say. “We are honored to have coach Ruple join our team in this capacity at Pike-Delta-York and are excited to see him build this program.”

Ruple, 45, is a science teacher at Delta High School and a DHS graduate. Ruple and his wife Tracy reside in Delta and have four boys, all of whom attend the Pike-Delta-York district.