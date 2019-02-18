Records broken at district swim meet

BOWLING GREEN – Wauseon saw 12 swimmers and divers punch their ticket to the upcoming state tournament last week in action at the Division II Northwest District Swimming and Diving meet held on the campus of Bowling Green State University.

As a team, the Wauseon girls placed fifth with 151 points while the boys took sixth at 122 points. The Lexington boys took home the district title while St. Ursula Academy out of Toledo won the girls meet.

For the Indians, Kennedy Nation qualified for state in girls diving on Wednesday, placing 10th with a score of 337.05. Madison Baugh placed 28th (117.55) and Bailey McGuire 30th (115.65) but they did not advance.

In boys diving, Cade Smith finished 26th but did not advance.

The Indians had more athletes qualify and records broken during swimming action Friday.

Leading the boys were Ryan Scherer and Branden Arredondo who each qualified as individuals.

Ryan Scherer placed fourth in the 200 IM, finishing with a time of 1:58.86 that surpassed a school record. He was also third (53.5) in the 100-yard butterfly where he garnered another school record.

Arredondo took eighth in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing the race in 49.56.

The boys had qualifying relay teams in the 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay. The quartet of J.T. Hutchinson, Caden Case, Ryan Scherer and Arredondo was seventh in the 200 relay with a time of 1:31.62. In the 400 relay, Maddux Chamberlin, Andrew Scherer, Arredondo and Ryan Scherer were runner-up with a time of 3:19.29.

On the girls side, Brooke Schuette and McKenzie Darnell each qualified in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle.

Schuette was first followed by Darnell in the 200-yard freestyle. Schuette finished the race in 1:54, while Darnell came in at 1:54.22, both breaking the previous school record.

In that same order, they went one and two in the 500-yard freestyle as well. Schuette finished the race in 5:04.28, followed by Darnell at 5:11.96.

The girls had qualifying relay teams in the 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay. Sarayna Russell, Megan Carroll, Schuette and Darnell took seventh in the 200 with a time of 1:41.28. In the 400 relay, Russell, Ramah Witt, Schuette and Darnell placed third with a time of 3:38.8.

In Division II, the state meet begins Wednesday with diving action and wraps up on Friday with the swimming finals.

D-II Northwest District Swimming

Team scores (top 10 teams)

Boys

1. Lexington 336; 2. Sandusky Perkins 198; 3. Lima Shawnee 143; 4. Galion 137; 5. Bowling Green 126; 6. Wauseon 122; 7. Oak Harbor 119.5; 8. Ontario 115; 9. Tiffin Columbian 113; 10. Wapakoneta 106.

Girls

1. Toledo St. Ursula Academy 442; 2. Napoleon 255; 3. Lexington 201; 4. Celina 184; 5. Wauseon 151; 6. Bryan 148; 7. Oak Harbor 94; 8. Colonel Crawford 83; 9. Ottawa-Glandorf 82; 10. Ontario 77.

Wauseon will send a total of 12 swimmers and divers to the state meet after they advanced out of the district last week. Front row, from left: Ramah Witt, Megan Carroll, Brooke Schuette, McKenzie Darnell, Sarayna Russell. Back row: Branden Arredondo, Ryan Scherer, Andy Scherer, Caden Case, Maddux Chamberlin, J.T. Hutchinson. Not pictured: Kennedy Nation (diver). https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/02/web1_District-qualifiers.jpg Wauseon will send a total of 12 swimmers and divers to the state meet after they advanced out of the district last week. Front row, from left: Ramah Witt, Megan Carroll, Brooke Schuette, McKenzie Darnell, Sarayna Russell. Back row: Branden Arredondo, Ryan Scherer, Andy Scherer, Caden Case, Maddux Chamberlin, J.T. Hutchinson. Not pictured: Kennedy Nation (diver). Photo submitted

Wauseon sends several to state