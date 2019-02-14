Toledo Christian flies past Swanton, 65-48

TOLEDO – Toledo Christian shot 60 percent from the field the final three quarters, extending a first quarter seven point lead to a 65-48 win over Swanton Tuesday in non-league boys basketball.

The Eagles got a couple of Trevor Wensink buckets in the key along with a Jared Lindke three-ball to take a 7-0 lead three minutes into the first.

Although Jared Wilson answered with a three-point play and a long triple, the Bulldogs never got any closer than that 7-6 margin the rest of the way.

After the Eagles finished the quarter up 13-6, Randy Slink’s left-handed scoop and Wilson’s second three-pointer got the Bulldogs within 13-11. However, Lindke countered with his second of four triples to regain a five point lead.

Slink’s post-up three-point play with 4:51 left in the half again got Swanton within a bucket at 18-16, but again Lindke answered with back-to-back triples to boost the Eagles up 24-16.

Toledo Christian went up by as much as 11 at 31-20 in the half on Cole McWhinnie’s three-pointer with 20 seconds left.

Wilson hit his third triple of the half just before the buzzer to bring Swanton back to an eight point deficit at the break.

After Wilson’s pull up jumper 46 seconds into the third chopped the Eagle lead to 31-25, Tony Delvaux hit back-to-back jumpers which put Toledo Christian up double figures, 35-25.

McWhinnie hit two more three-pointers from opposite corners in the quarter, including one with 1:26 to go that gave the Eagles a 50-35 lead.

Toledo Christian grabbed their biggest advantage, scoring the first seven points of the fourth on another McWhinnie three-ball, Wensink’s turnaround, and Delvaux’s tip-in to take a 57-38 lead with 5:48 left.

For the game Toledo Christian shot 25 of 46 from the floor and hit 10 from outside the arc.

Swanton shot 18 for 47 from the floor.

The Bulldogs were also guilty of 17 turnovers, while the Eagles had just nine.

McWhinnie led four Eagles in double figures with 20 points. Wensink and Lindke each had 15 and Delvaux 10.

Wilson’s 16 led the Bulldogs. Slink added 13.

Swanton (8-11) plays Delta (5-13) in NWOAL action Friday night.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

