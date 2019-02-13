Boys basketball tournament draws announced

Area teams learned where they will open up tournament play as boys basketball district draws were announced this past Sunday.

Wauseon is the second seed in the Division II, Ada District. The Indians received a bye, and will take on the winner of Van Wert and Lima Bath for a sectional championship to be played at Findlay Friday, March 1 at 6:15 p.m.

Archbold grabbed the top seed in the Division III, Lima District. The Blue Streaks will await the winner of Liberty Center and Liberty-Benton in a sectional final March 1 at Elida starting at 6:15 p.m.

Three local teams will be competing in the Division III, Toledo District.

At Clay High School, Evergreen, seeded third, opens with No. 13 seed Lake in a sectional semifinal Wednesday, Feb. 27 beginning at 6:15 p.m. In the nightcap, eighth-seeded Swanton will face seventh-seeded Woodmore.

Should the Vikings and Bulldogs emerge victorious, they will meet two days later for a sectional championship at approximately 8 p.m.

In the bottom portion of the bracket, Delta is seeded 11th where they will take on No. 12 seed Northwood in a sectional semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Bowsher. Tip-off is slated for 6:15 p.m. The winner gets second-seed Cardinal Stritch in the sectional final on March 1 at Bowsher beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Both Fayette and Pettisville are in the Division IV, Napoleon District.

In a sectional semifinal at Bryan Feb. 26, sixth-seeded Fayette will face Montpelier at 6:15 p.m. Pettisville, seeded third, will take on the winner March 1 in Bryan beginning at 6:15 p.m.