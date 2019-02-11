Wauseon wrestling wins at Delta

Just a little over a week until the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Wrestling Championships, Wauseon has put themselves in great position to take home a third straight league crown. In their final quad of the season, the Indians took down fellow undefeated team, Delta, by a final of 43-28 to improve to 8-0 in league competition.

“Really proud of our guys tonight,” said Wauseon head coach Mike Ritter. “We knew coming in our match against Delta was going to be a tight one. We were coming off a very disappointing loss in the team regional finals last weekend, and we were concerned that would carry over into tonight’s dual meet. We focused all week on not having a repeat and a let down.”

Wauseon shut out Bryan 80-0 in the first dual of the night.

Versus Delta, the Panthers took a 21-19 lead after Max Hoffman’s pin of Wyatt Lane at 160 pounds, but the Indians closed it out with four pins in the next five matches.

Winning by pin were Xavier Torres at 170 pounds, Trent Davis (182), Aaron Harris (220) and Sammy Sosa (285). In between was a 3-2 decision for Tristen Saeger of Delta over Drew Krall at 195.

The final match of the night was Zack Mattin’s 16-6 win over Damon Molina of Wauseon in the 106-pound match. However, it did not effect the final result.

“We had some really tight matches throughout the dual and our upper weights really stepped up and scored bonus points where we really needed them,” said Ritter. “Aaron Harris secured the win with a pin at 220 pounds, which was also his 100th career win.”

Delta’s other wins came from Cole Mattin (132) by pin, Evan Perry (138) by decision, and Dawson Swicegood (145) by pin.

Wauseon started the match with a 12-2 major decision for Spencer Martinez (113) over Carson Chiesa, then pins from Gavin Ritter (120) and Nolan Ray (126). Additionally, Ethan Glover (152) added an 8-4 victory over Kaleb Barnes.

The Indians had 12 wins by either forfeit or pin in the opener against Bryan.

With pins were Molina (106), Ritter (113), Connor Twigg (132), Evan Banister (145) and Sosa (285). Martinez (113), Ray (126), Connor Nagel (138), Lane (160), Torres (170), Krall (195) and Harris (220) all won by forfeit for the Indians.

Glover (152) and Davis (182) each picked up major decisions, Glover 16-3 over Michael Wolff and Davis 17-4 over Dylan McCandles.

In the rematch of a Division III regional semifinal from the previous weekend, Delta bested Archbold 45-20. The Blue Streaks then went on to defeat Bryan 57-6.

The Panthers are 7-1 in the league while the Streaks are 5-3.

The NWOAL Wrestling Tournament is this Saturday in Wauseon, beginning at 10 a.m.

Indians’ league record unblemished