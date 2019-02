For the fifth straight week, Archbold boys basketball sits at the top of the Ohio Associated Press state basketball rankings in Division III.

The Blue Streaks (17-0) received 17 first place votes.

Wauseon (14-3), despite going 2-0 last week, dropped a spot down to 10th in the rankings for Division II.

On the girls side, Delta is tied for 14th in Division III. They were 13th in last week’s poll.