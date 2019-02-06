Area girls basketball teams receive sectional draw

Basketball tournaments are right around the corner as girls sectional draws were announced Sunday.

The Wauseon girls are seeded seventh in the Division II, Holland District. They receive a bye in the first round and will take on the winner of Clyde and Oak Harbor on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Bowsher beginning at approximately 8 p.m.

Delta is the top seed in the Division III, Lake District. The Panthers will face No. 12 seed Genoa Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Springfield at approximately 8 p.m. The winner gets eighth-seeded Evergreen Feb. 23 at 2:45 p.m. for a sectional championship.

Also at Springfield, Archbold, seeded fifth, takes on Liberty Center Feb. 20 at 6:15 p.m. The winner gets fourth-seeded Rossford in the first sectional final on Feb. 23.

In the top of the bracket, seventh-seeded Swanton is at Oak Harbor. The Bulldogs will take on sixth-seeded Woodmore Tuesday, Feb. 19 at approximately 8 p.m. The winner gets third-seeded Otsego Feb. 23 at approximately 2:45 p.m. for a sectional championship.

Both Fayette and Pettisville are in the Division IV, Archbold District with their sectional being held at Wauseon. Fayette opens against eighth-seeded Maumee Valley Country Day on Feb. 19 at 6:15 p.m. in the sectional semifinal. Pettisville, holding the second seed, awaits the winner for the sectional championship set for Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.