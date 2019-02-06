Blue Streaks speed up Dogs

EDGERTON – After the first possession, Archbold had to do something. Not wanting to play a slowdown game that Edgerton had planned, the Archbold boys basketball team sped up the Bulldogs, and it worked as the Blue Streaks left with a 50-29 non-league win Tuesday night.

Edgerton took its time with the basketball after the Streaks grabbed an early lead. It forced the Streaks to press, which worked. The Bulldogs were forced into five turnovers in the opening period, which saw Archbold take a 14-6 lead.

“We didn’t want them running a minute off the clock every possession,” stated Archbold coach Joe Frank. “We decided to go after them in the full court.”

Archbold did play Edgerton’s game to end periods, however. The Streaks sat with the basketball for a minute and scored to end a period twice, with one coming on a putback at the buzzer by Rigo Ramos.

“The reason for that was two-fold,” explained the Archbold coach. “Number one, it’s the last shot of the quarter and number two, in at least one of those quarters we also got the next possession in the next quarter, so we’re going to get two possessions in a row. We hit a three the one time in an end of a quarter and got a tip-in at the end of the third quarter.”

The Streaks also took care of the basketball, committing four turnovers in the game.

Jeron Williams hit four triples and led the Blue Streaks with 16 points in the win. Austin Wiemken and Rigo Ramos each added 10.

Brayden Cape and Logan Showalter, who combine for 24 of Edgerton’s 41 points a game, were held to a combined seven points by the Streaks.

“Even when we weren’t scoring the ball that well, they were having a hard time scoring,” stated Frank. “That was something we could still hang our hat on.”

Archbold (18-0) heads to Delta (4-12) Friday for a Northwest Ohio Athletic League tilt.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/02/web1_archboldlogo_blockA.jpg

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com