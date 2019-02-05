Panthers, Blue Streaks ousted from team tournament

BLOOMDALE – Delta dropped six straight matches from 145 pounds through the 195-pound match in a 46-27 defeat at the hands of Milan Edison in the Region 17 Regional Final of the OHSAA Wrestling Team Tournament Saturday at Elmwood High School.

“Edison has a really nice team,” said Delta co-head coach Mark Nagel. “They’ve been good the last few years. We knew it was gonna be a tough get. We like our attitude and our toughness that our kids showed. They fought hard. It gives us something to build for in the rest of the year. Going into leagues, and sectionals, and districts and state. Good learning experience for our guys.”

The Panthers did hold an 18-17 lead through 138 pounds. They did so with pins from Zack Mattin at 106 pounds, Cole Mattin (132), and Evan Perry (138).

However, the Panthers dropped the next six matches – including three by pin – to put the dual out of reach.

They did end it on a high, as Austin Kohlhofer earned an 8-4 decision at 220 pounds and Dalton Richard won by pin at heavyweight.

“They (Edison) have two big kids,” said Nagel. “Our guys (Kohlhofer and Richard) went out there and they just wanted it a little more today. They fought hard and they won. So, very pleased with their effort.”

In the semifinal round, the Panthers took down Northwest Ohio Athletic League foe Archbold 51-24. It is a team they will see again this week in a league quad at Delta.

“That’s another good team. They are coached well with coach (Brian) Becher,” explained Nagel. “We know that we are gonna see them again Thursday. Hopefully we can get it done again.”

“We knew it was going to come down to some bonus points for us to get the win,” noted coach Becher. “We kind of got caught there at 138, that was a nine point swing in the match. Then we got pinned at 145. Didn’t know whether we were gonna win that, but that’s another three points.

“We are just kind of outmatched in some of those weight classes. But, hopefully we can turn that around for next Thursday.”

The Panthers recorded seven six-point wins, either by forfeit or pin versus the Blue Streaks. Earning pins were Zack Mattin (113), Jayce Helminiak (138), Dawson Swicegood (145), Max Hoffman (160) and Richard (285). With forfeit wins were Carson Chiesa (106) and Tristen Saeger (195).

Other victories for the Panthers were Cole Mattin (132) who defeated Zach Rocha 20-3, and Kohlhofer (220) who picked up a 9-1 win over Izzy Reyes.

Archbold got pins from Andrew Francis (120), Shane Eicher (126), and Caleb Ranzau (170). In addition, Carson Meyer (152) defeated Kaleb Barnes 12-6 and Mason Babcock (182) blanked Rollin Robinson 8-0.

Each team cruised their way to the semifinal. In the opening round, the Streaks defeated Edgerton 57-15 while the Panthers blanked North Baltimore 84-0.

Both squads picked up duplicate 56-18 wins in the second round. Archbold topped Liberty-Benton and Delta bested Carey.

