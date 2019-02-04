Wauseon wrestling edged by Perkins in Region 10 final

BROOKSIDE – The Wauseon wrestling team saw their chance at repeating as state dual champions stopped in its tracks Saturday, falling to Sandusky Perkins 29-27 in the final of the Region 10 Regional Championship at Brookside High School.

The two squads were even heading into the final four matches, tied 21-21. However, Perkins then won three decisions in a row, making Samuel Sosa’s pin of Kyler Capizzi in the heavyweight match irrelevant to the final result.

The Indians opened the dual with decision victories by Damon Molina at 106 pounds and Gavin Ritter at 120 pounds, plus a pin for Nolan Ray (126) around a defeat at 113 pounds, building an early 12-3 advantage. But, the Pirates won four of the next five matches – including two pins – to gain the upperhand.

After Xavier Torres (170) earned a pin for Wauseon over Gabriel Papineau, Perkins finished off the Indians down the stretch.

The Indians made the final with ease, hammering Firelands 72-5 in the quarterfinal, then taking down Sandusky 52-25 in the semifinal.

In the quarterfinal they took advantage of Firelands having to forfeit five matches. Winning by forfeit for the Indians were Molina (106), Spencer Martinez (113), Trent Davis (182), Drew Krall (195) and Aaron Harris (220). They also got pins from Ray (126), Connor Twigg (132), Evan Banister (145), Ethan Glover (152), Torres (170) and Sosa (285).

Ritter (120) and Wyatt Lane (160) added wins by decision.

The Indians garnered eight pins in the victory over Sandusky. Turning over their opponent were Molina (106), Ritter (120), Banister (145), Glover (152), Torres (170), Davis (182), Harris (220) and Sosa (285). Also winning was Ray with a 14-2 major decision over Josh Calderon at 126 pounds.

Dogs fall to defending champs

Swanton’s attempt to go back to the Division III dual state finals hit a roadblock as the Bulldogs won a match, then suffered a 67-12 loss to the defending Division III state champions in Genoa Saturday.

Entering the regional hosted by Genoa, the Bulldogs got off to a fast start in defeating Rossford 48-33 in the opening round of the dual meet regional championship.

Zach LaPlante (113) and Zeth Zawodni (120) won by forfeit as Swanton took an early lead. The Bulldogs jumped to a bigger lead when Zach Schaller (:48) and Cody DeKoeyer (1:47) added first period pins.

Only six matches were wrestled in the opening-round dual. Zaven Waddell (285) added a pin in 1:25 for Swanton.

The only match to go longer than one period was highly competitive. At 182 pounds, Zack Zawodni lost in overtime to Rossford’s Austin Szczublewski, 8-6.

Tyler Gowing (145), Connor Cass (195) and Jacob Cambell (220) won by forfeit for Swanton.

Taking on a Division III power and the reigning state champions, the Bulldogs battled, but fell 67-12 to the Comets.

Schaller (126) and Gowing (170) won by first-period falls to score the 12 points for the Bulldogs. LaPlante had a battle, forcing overtime after a late reversal, but Corey Welsh had the first takedown in the extra session to win the 113-pound bout, 8-6.

Genoa went on to defeat Otsego 60-13 and Eastwood 61-16 to win the regional.

