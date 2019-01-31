Wrestling teams looking to punch state ticket

The Regional Wrestling Dual Team Tournament will be held Saturday in various areas across the state. The top teams from each region at the end of the day will qualify for the state tournament to be held at St. John Arena in Columbus Sunday, Feb. 10.

Wauseon has earned the top seed in Division II, Region 10 at Brookside High School. The Indians receive a bye in the first round. They will open up with the winner of Rocky River and Firelands.

Archbold and Delta are in Division III, Region 17 located at Elmwood. The Panthers are the second seed where they will face Edgerton in the opening round. The Blue Streaks, seeded third, take on Fairview in their first match.

Also in Division III, Swanton is seeded ninth in Region 18 at Genoa. They face Rossford in the first round, with the winner getting top-seeded Genoa.