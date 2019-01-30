Mike Vicars accepts coaching position at Bedford

Former Delta and Swanton head football coach Mike Vicars is taking the head coaching position at Bedford High School in Michigan.

Vicars, currently serving as the Director of Student Services at Swanton Schools, will retire from that position in June. He most recently coached Swanton from 2014-16, posting a 26-8 record. The Bulldogs won a share of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title in 2015, and made the playoffs twice under Vicars’ watch.

“I said if I retired I’d consider returning (to coaching). Today I made that decision,” said Vicars upon the move being announced.

“Bedford is close and I felt it was a good fit,” he added.

He wishes his current colleagues at Swanton all the best.

“Deciding to retire now gives Swanton adequate time to fill my special education director role,” explained Vicars. “I felt that was important. I am very fond of our special education team; Ashley Stambaugh, the EMIS coordinator; and our Superintendent Chris Lake. I want the best for them. Giving this time will help.”

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/01/web1_Mike-Vicars.jpg