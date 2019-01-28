Wauseon clips Archbold in Northwest Ohio Athletic League wrestling quad

HAMLER – Two rivals squared off on the mat Thursday in Patrick Henry, as Wauseon took down Archbold 36-27 in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League wrestling quad.

In their other matches, the Indians shut out Patrick Henry 78-0 while the Blue Streaks defeated Evergreen 69-0. Patrick Henry earned a 27-16 win over Evergreen.

A pair of forfeits helped Wauseon defeat Archbold. In a dual that started at 220 pounds and ended at 195, a victory by forfeit for Wauseon’s Trent Davis in the 195-pound match helped seal the Indians’ win. They also got a forfeit win by Hunter Wasnich at 106 pounds.

Garnering pins for the Indians were Damon Molina at 113 pounds and Sammy Sosa at 285 pounds. Gavin Ritter (120) earned a 10-5 decision over Archbold’s Andrew Francis, Evan Banister (145) got an overtime win over Brennan Short, Xavier Torres bested Mason Babcock 17-5, and Aaron Harris won 15-8 over Izzy Reyes.

With pins for the Streaks were Kasyn Schaffner (160) and Gibson Burkholder (170). In addition, Zach Rocha (132) won by a major decision and Carson Meyer (152) by technical fall. Shane Eicher of Archbold (126) defeated Lawson Grime 5-2, while Juan Garcia (138) shut out Connor Nagel 3-0.

Against Patrick Henry, Wauseon registered six wins via forfeit. Archbold had six forfeit wins as well in their victory over Evergreen.

The Vikings were more competitive in the match with the Patriots.

Travis Mersing (138) won 14-6 over Corey Hatcher of Patrick Henry and Logan York (195) pinned Chase Gillson in 3:09. The other Viking win came by forfeit from Jadine Young at 152 pounds.

Wauseon is now 6-0 in the NWOAL, putting them in a tie at the top of the league race with Delta who is also 6-0. Archbold is now 4-2 and Evergreen is 1-7.

The Indians were then at the Elmwood Dual Meet Tournament over the weekend, placing second. They won matches over Findlay (79-0), St. Marys Memorial (54-22), Bowling Green (47-27) and Bellevue (29-25). Clay defeated Wauseon 52-18 for the overall title.

