Second quarter run helps lift Archbold over Bryan in boys basketball

BRYAN – After a fairly even opening stanza, Archbold was able to go on a 12-2 run in the second period as the Blue Streaks were able to stay perfect on the season with a 59-38 boys basketball win at Bryan Friday.

With the victory, the Streaks improved to 13-0 overall and 3-0 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.

The two teams played an even opening period until Austin Wiemken drained a shot from long distance to put Archbold ahead 17-14 at the end of the period. The Streaks used a bucket from Jeron Williams to begin the second period to start what was a run that saw Archbold lead 29-16 by halftime.

“We didn’t play bad in the first quarter,” stated Archbold coach Joe Frank. “Give credit to Bryan, that’s a good team. They played very well. I’ll be honest with you; I thought this game was going to come down to the fourth quarter.”

The Streaks shot the ball well, but also played solid defense. After Bryan got the ball to 6-5, 6-6 and 6-7 post players, Archbold made a change defensively that clamped down on what the Bears could do.

“We had to work a little harder and get up the line a little bit,” the Archbold coach said of defending the paint late in the game. “We had to get around the guy instead of standing behind him. That makes it a whole lot tougher.

“We can also pressure from the perimeter,” added Frank. “That makes it hard to see in there. It was a combination of things.”

Wiemken was again a force inside, using some great feeds from Williams to finish with 20 points. Williams buried three triples as a part of a 16-point night and Elijah Zimmerman added 12 points.

“If there’s a guy open, he’ll find him,” Frank said of his point guard. “Point guards are invaluable. We’ve had some good ones down through the years.”

Saturday win

Archbold followed the win by going to Continental and hammering the Pirates 86-31 Saturday night.

The Streaks jumped out to a 26-5 lead by the end of the first period and pushed their bulge to 50-11 at the half.

Archbold had three players in double figures and 13 players score in the win. Wiemken led with 20 points, Rigo Ramos added 13 and AJ Mahnke had 11.

Archbold (14-0) visits Stryker (12-3) Tuesday.

Streaks stay unbeaten

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

