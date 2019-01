The fourth quarter was the only quarter in which Pettisville outscored Wauseon, but it was not enough as the visiting Indians defeated the Blackbirds 41-35 in girls basketball Tuesday night.

Wauseon had a trio reach double figures, led by Marisa Seiler with 12 points. Sydney Zirkle added 11 and Sam Aeschliman 10.

Brandi Schnitkey finished with 11 points to lead the Blackbirds.

Wauseon (5-11) hosts Liberty Center tonight in Northwest Ohio Athletic League play. Pettisville (10-6) is at Hilltop.

