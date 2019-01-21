Blackbirds earn crucial double overtime win at Stryker

Pettisville outlasted Stryker 66-63 in double overtime Thursday in Buckeye Border Conference boys basketball.

The win puts the Blackbirds in position for a co-league championship, as both them and Stryker currently sit at 7-1 in BBC play.

Detric Yoder led the Blackbirds in scoring with 21 points. Graeme Jacoby added 12 points and Canidate Vickery 10. Sam Rychener finished with 9 points and 21 boards.

The Birds outrebounded the Panthers 33-21.

For Stryker, Logan Boetz had a game high 25 points while Chase Glock added 23.

Pettisville (10-3) is at Wauseon tonight for a makeup game from Saturday, hosts Hilltop this Friday and travels to Liberty Center Saturday.