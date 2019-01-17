Archbold boys remain on top in Associated Press basketball poll

Archbold remained at the top in the second edition of the Associated Press state basketball poll released earlier this week.

The Blue Streak boys held onto first in Division III, garnering 15 first place votes. The Streaks are 10-0 and coming off a 47-42 win at Wauseon to open up league play last Thursday. They host Patrick Henry Friday and Napoleon on Saturday.

Wauseon (7-3) dropped to seventh in Division II following Thursday’s loss and a 48-45 defeat at Defiance two nights later. The Indians will host Bryan Friday and Pettisville Saturday.

In the girls poll, Delta dropped from sixth to 10th after losing their first game of the season Saturday at Stryker. The Panthers now boast a 12-1 record. They next host Liberty Center tonight before traveling to Lima Bath on Saturday.

Wauseon boys, Delta girls drop