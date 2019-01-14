Wauseon, Delta stay unblemished in Northwest Ohio Athletic League wrestling

LIBERTY CENTER – Wauseon wrestling improved to 4-0 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Thursday in Liberty Center, earning wins over Evergreen and the hometown Tigers at a league quad.

They lost only two matches in a 69-11 win over Evergreen in the opener, then closed with a 47-22 victory over Liberty Center.

The Vikings had to forfeit eight matches to the Indians. Picking up pins for Wauseon against Evergreen were Lawson Grime at 126 pounds, Connor Twigg (132), and Sammy Sosa (285). At 195 pounds, Drew Krall defeated Logan York of Evergreen 7-1.

The Vikings got wins from Travis Mersing, who won by technical fall against Connor Nagel at 138 pounds and Brian Floyd, who pinned Brandon Rhodes in the 160-pound match.

Wauseon garnered six pins in the win over LC.

Damon Molina won by pin at 106 pounds, as did Gavin Ritter (120), Nagel (138), Evan Banister (145), Xavier Torres (170) and Aaron Harris (220). Other winners for the Indians were Twigg (132) and Jarrett Bischoff (152) with major decisions, and a 6-2 win by Trent Davis (182).

Delta downs Swanton, 37-31

In the quad at Swanton, Delta bested the Bulldogs 37-31. The Panthers followed that up with a 72-9 win over Patrick Henry, while Swanton defeated Bryan 72-12.

A forfeit at 106 pounds for Swanton ended up being the difference in the first match. With pins for Delta were Zack Mattin at 113 pounds, Cole Mattin (132), Dawson Swicegood (145) and Austin Kohlhofer (220).

The Panthers also got a 11-2 major decision by Spencer Goodsite (170) over Zack Zawodni, and a 5-0 win for Dalton Richard (285) over Brodie Stevens.

Pins for Swanton went to Ryan Marvin (152), Ian Saunders (160), and Xavier Wiemken (182). Other winners for the Dogs were Zeth Zawodni (120) 2-0 over Robert Boulton, Zach Schaller (126) 17-5 over Dakota Sintobin, Ethan Branum (138) 10-3 over Evan Perry and Connor Cass (195) 2-1 against Tristen Saeger.

Delta and Swanton had a combined 15 wins by forfeit in their second matches, both wins of at least 60 points versus Patrick Henry and Bryan.

Indians runner-up, Panthers fourth at PIT

Both Wauseon and Delta were then at the Perrysburg Invitational Tournament over the weekend, each placing in the top five.

The Indians were runner-up with 199.5 points while the Panthers took fourth at 141 points. Genoa won with 234 points.

Wauseon was led by Trent Davis who took first at 182 pounds by defeating Ethan Garee of Perrysburg 4-3. He earned four straight pins to reach the title match where he edged Garee.

The Indians also had runner-up performances from Damon Molina at 106 pounds, Gavin Ritter (120), and Aaron Harris (220).

Molina won by fall, plus two major decisions before dropping a 9-1 major decision at the hands of Delta’s Zack Mattin in the final.

After receiving a bye, Ritter notched a major decision and technical fall, then defeated Damion Ryan of Centerville 3-1 in the semifinal. Oscar Sanchez of Genoa defeated Ritter 5-2 in the title match.

Harris followed up a bye with three pins to reach the 220-pound final. He then fell 9-1 to Kaleb Snodgrass of Van Buren.

Other placers for the Indians were Spencer Martinez (113) who took sixth, Lawson Grime (126) fourth, Jarrett Bischoff (152) fifth, Xavier Torres (170) third and Sammy Sosa (285) seventh.

Delta also got a first place finish from Cole Mattin at 132 pounds. He earned four pins to reach the championship, then won 3-0 over Isaiah Wortham of Chaminade Julienne.

Taking third for the Panthers were Dawson Swicegood at 145 pounds and Austin Kohlhofer at 220 pounds. Swicegood defeated Jesse Wright of Otsego 8-2 in the third place match, while Kohlhofer bested Will Bechstein of Elmwood 9-4.

The Panthers’ other placement came from Dalton Richard who finished fourth at 285 pounds.

Evergreen had a pair of placers. Brian Floyd took fifth at 160 pounds and Logan York was eighth at 195 pounds.