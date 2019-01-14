Blue Streaks fend off Indians, 55-48

Entering the final period down by 20, the Wauseon girls basketball team made a run, but fell short as Archbold held off the Tribe 55-48 in Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls basketball action Friday at Archbold.

“We had a big lead, then kind of relaxed a little bit,” Archbold coach Brian Ziegler said of the final period. “They took advantage of the rebounding and took a lot of second and third shots. They got the momentum and when a team gets on a roll, sometimes they are hard to stop.”

The Streaks had a pair of two-minute scoring droughts in the final stanza, but did make enough shots from the charity stripe to seal the win.

Trailing 46-26 with 7:26 to go, Wauseon put together a run. Sam Aeschliman started the spurt, and Marisa Seiler closed it with a trey and three free throws.

Andi Peterson got a bucket for the Streaks, but Wauseon went back to work. Sydney Zirkle scored, then off a third offensive rebound, was able to get to the free throw line and got one.

“They (Archbold) made shots at the beginning (of the game) and we started to get down on ourselves,” stated Wauseon coach Dan Seiler. “I thought we made bad decisions and let them rattle us a little bit. Once we started making buckets, and got some stops on defense, things kind of went our way.”

The rebound by Zirkle was one of 18 offensive rebounds pulled down by the Tribe in the contest.

“That was kind of encouraging,” Seiler said of the rebounding numbers. “I thought we rebounded well at times.”

Autumn Pelok added a pair of tosses from the line to cut the lead to single digits – 48-39 – with four minutes left. It shrunk to 48-44 after Seiler ripped off five points in succession.

The Streaks were struggling without Lily Kreiger, who fouled out with five minutes to go.

“When she fouled out, they (Wauseon) started driving in the middle (of the lane),” explained Ziegler. “She wasn’t there to alter their shots. We need her on the floor as much as possible.”

After missing a pair of one-and-one opportunities, the Streaks were finally able to convert at the line. Peterson and Addison Moyer combined to go 6 of 8 from the line in a one minute span, which pushed the lead back to 10.

“We haven’t had that situation a whole lot,” the Archbold coach said of the free throw shooting. “I thought once we settled down and got a little bit of breathing room, we knocked down some free throws.”

Peterson added two more free throws between the final two baskets of the game for Wauseon to make the final 55-48.

“We have to learn to finish and we have to keep competing, no matter what the score is,” closed Seiler. “It’s just something we have to figure out.”

After taking a 17-10 lead after one quarter, Archbold outscored Wauseon 16-2 in the second to lead 33-12 at the half. The Indians committed 20 turnovers in the first half.

Archbold finished the game 20 of 45, shooting for 44 percent. Wauseon was 14 of 40 for 35 percent. However, Wauseon made 7 of 13 shots in the final period. The Indians also finished with a 40-18 advantage in rebounds.

Peterson led all scorers with 23 points. Gabby Nafziger, who hit three treys in the first half, added 11 for Archbold. Seiler had 21 points for Wauseon and Aeschliman had 11.

Archbold (8-4, 2-0) travels to Stryker Tuesday and Patrick Henry Thursday. Wauseon (4-10, 0-2) plays Thursday at Bryan.

Marisa Seiler of Wauseon drives into Andi Peterson of Archbold Friday in NWOAL girls basketball. Archbold held off a late rally from the Indians, winning by a final of 55-48. Wauseon's Sam Aeschliman goes for a layup during Friday night's game. She finished with 11 points for the Indians.

Led by 20 in final period

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

