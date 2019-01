DEFIANCE – Wauseon defeated Defiance 48-35 on the road in non-league girls basketball Tuesday.

Marisa Seiler paced the Indians in scoring with 12 points. Sydney Zirkle had 10 for Wauseon, who is now 4-9 on the season.

Carlee Smiddy led Defiance with 10 points.

The Indians are at Archbold Friday in Northwest Ohio Athletic League action.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/01/web1_Indian-logo-1.jpg