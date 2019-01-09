Archbold boys basketball gets top spot in Division III

A trio of local teams were ranked in the first edition of the Associated Press state basketball poll announced earlier this week.

Archbold and Wauseon were ranked on the boys side while the Delta girls also made the top 10.

The Blue Streaks were first in Division III, receiving 14 first place votes. They are 9-0 on the season ahead of a crucial Northwest Ohio Athletic League match-up at Wauseon tonight.

The Indians (8-1) are fourth in Division II. They garnered a first place vote.

In girls, Delta (11-0) is ranked sixth in Division III. The Panthers will host Patrick Henry Friday before traveling to Stryker on Saturday.

Trent Armstrong of Wauseon handles the ball as Jeron Williams of Archbold defends him during their non-league contest in December. Archbold was first in Division III, while Wauseon took fourth in Division II in the first edition of the Associated Press state basketball poll released earlier this week. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/01/web1_Jeron-defends-Armstrong.jpg Trent Armstrong of Wauseon handles the ball as Jeron Williams of Archbold defends him during their non-league contest in December. Archbold was first in Division III, while Wauseon took fourth in Division II in the first edition of the Associated Press state basketball poll released earlier this week. Photo by David Bliss | Fulton County Expositor

