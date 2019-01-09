Indians victorious over Bryan, Springfield

Wauseon swimming and diving defeated both Springfield and Bryan in a tri-meet Tuesday at home. After combined scoring, the Indians defeated the Blue Devils 214-110 and the Golden Bears 187-157.

Winning individual events for the Wauseon boys were Ryan Scherer in the 200-yard freestyle, Andrew Scherer (200 IM, 100-yard backstroke), Cade Smith (diving), Maddux Chamberlin (100-yard butterfly) and Branden Arredondo (100-yard freestyle).

The Indians also took first in the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay, and 400-yard freestyle relay.

Wauseon had many individual winners on the girls side as well. Those taking first were Megan Carroll (200 IM), McKenzie Darnell (50-yard freestyle), Myley McGinnis (100-yard butterfly), Ramah Witt (500-yard freestyle) and Maggie Roelfsema (100-yard breaststroke).

The Indians had winning relay teams in the girls 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.

Boys events

200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon (Andrew Scherer, Caden Case, Maddux Chamberlin, James Hutchinson), 1:55.9.

200 freestyle- 1. Ryan Scherer (W), 1:53.69.

200 IM- 1. Andrew Scherer (W), 2:18.79; 2. Maddux Chamberlin (W), 2:23.24.

50 freestyle- 2. Branden Arredondo (W), 23.41.

Diving- 1. Cade Smith (W), 161.25.

100 butterfly- 1. Maddux Chamberlin (W), 1:04.02.

100 freestyle- 1. Branden Arredondo (W), 52.61.

500 freestyle- 2. Ryan Scherer (W), 5:06.31.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Case, Hutchinson, Ryan Scherer, Arredondo), 1:37.48.

100 backstroke- 1. Andrew Scherer (W), 1:02.64.

100 breaststroke- 2. Caden Case (W), 1:11.37.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Andrew Scherer, Arredondo, Ryan Scherer), 3:35.24.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon (Carroll, Roelfsema, McGinnis, Duden), 2:08.33.

200 freestyle- 2. Brooke Schuette (W), 2:02.8.

200 IM- 1. Megan Carroll (W), 2:27.41.

50 freestyle- 1. McKenzie Darnell (W), 25.8; 3. Sarayna Russell (W), 27.54.

Diving- 2. Kennedy Nation (W), 185.3; 3. Bailey McGuire (W), 146.5.

100 butterfly- 1. Myley McGinnis (W), 1:11.59; 3. Maggie Roelfsema (W), 1:13.94.

100 freestyle- 2. McKenzie Darnell (W), 55.7; 3. Sarayna Russell (W), 59.66.

500 freestyle- 1. Ramah Witt (W), 5:42.73.

200 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Russell, Carroll, Schuette, Darnell), 1:46.27.

100 backstroke- 2. Brooke Schuette (W), 1:09.06; 3. Megan Carroll (W), 1:09.69.

100 breaststroke- 1. Maggie Roelfsema (W), 1:19.38; 2. Magdalena Duden (W), 1:21.95.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Russell, Witt, Schuette, Darnell), 3:52.42.

Caden Case of Wauseon placed second in the boys 100-yard breaststroke Tuesday in a home tri-meet. He finished with a time of 1:11.37. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/01/web1_Case-takes-2nd.jpg Caden Case of Wauseon placed second in the boys 100-yard breaststroke Tuesday in a home tri-meet. He finished with a time of 1:11.37. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Wauseon’s Bailey McGuire dives during Tuesday’s meet. She finished third in girls diving with a score of 146.5. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/01/web1_McGuire-dives-in-tri-meet.jpg Wauseon’s Bailey McGuire dives during Tuesday’s meet. She finished third in girls diving with a score of 146.5. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Ramah Witt of Wauseon won the girls 500-yard freestyle. The Indians defeated Bryan and Springfield in both the boys and girls meets Tuesday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/01/web1_Witt-wins-500-free.jpg Ramah Witt of Wauseon won the girls 500-yard freestyle. The Indians defeated Bryan and Springfield in both the boys and girls meets Tuesday. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor