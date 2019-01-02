Mattins take home titles for Delta

MEDINA – The Delta wrestling team garnered five placers, including a pair of champions, as they took sixth at the Medina Invitational held last Thursday and Friday.

The Panthers placed sixth with 142.5 points. Wadsworth was first with 211 points.

Winning titles for Delta were Zack Mattin at 106 pounds and Cole Mattin at 132 pounds.

Zack Mattin won three of his first four matches by pin to reach the final. He shut out Kenneth Crosby of St. Vincent-St. Mary 3-0 to claim the title.

At 132 pounds, Cole Mattin won in a multitude of ways in his first three matches. He reached the semifinal with victories by decision, major decision and technical fall. He won his final two matches each by a score of 4-3, including topping former state runner-up, Julian Sanchez of Genoa for the title.

Austin Kohlhofer was runner-up at 220 pounds. He earned a major decision, a win by forfeit, a pin and a decision to reach the title match. Kohlhofer fell in the final 19-8 to Hudson Jump of Grandview Heights.

Dalton Richard opened with two pins before falling 5-1 against David Hooks of St. Vincent-St. Mary in the quarterfinal match. He bounced back with a pin and major decision, then dropped a 4-0 decision to Noah Koch of Genoa. In the fifth place match, Richard got revenge on Hooks, winning 2-1.

Dawson Swicegood finished 3-3 to place eighth at 152 pounds.

Medina Invitational

Team Scores (top 10)

Wadsworth 211, Davison 188, Genoa 180, Harrison 171, Dublin Coffman 160, Delta 142.5, St. Vincen-St. Mary 141, Perkins 130, Mentor 113.5, Westerville North 98.

