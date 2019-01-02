Wauseon in top 10 at Brecksville wrestling tournament

BRECKSVILLE – Wauseon wrestling had a nice weekend, placing ninth at the 51-team Brecksville Holiday Wrestling Tournament Friday and Saturday.

Wauseon, behind their four placers, recorded 119 team points in finishing ninth. Detroit Catholic Central won with 226.5 points, followed by Brecksville-Broadview Heights at 184.

Gavin Ritter placed third at 120 pounds, Xavier Torres (170) and Sammy Sosa (285) were each sixth, and Trent Davis (182) took seventh.

Ritter opened with two major decisions and a decision to reach the semifinal. There he fell to Garett Lautzenheiser of Louisville 19-10. However, he responded with a 2-1 ultimate tie breaker win over Nate Burnett of Elyria, then finished with a 2-1 decision versus Kysen Montgomery of Brownsburg in the third place match.

Torres earned a pin and decision in his first two matches, before falling in the quarterfinal 5-2 against Nevan Snodgrass of Kettering Fairmont. The senior went 2-1 over his next three to reach the fifth place match where he fell to Jacob Armstrong of Indian Valley 8-3.

Davis won by decision and sudden victory in his first two matches, but dropped to the consolation bracket after a 7-4 defeat at the hands of Cole Hivnor of Lake Catholic in the quarterfinal. His first consolation match was a win by pin, however, he was then pinned by Evan Anderson of Aurora. In the seventh place match, Davis pinned Austin Belcher of Elder in 2:39.

At heavyweight, Sosa won by pin in four of his eight matches. He fell in his second match 1-0 to Dorian Keys of Brownsburg. In the consolation semifinal, Sosa was injured against Jack Roesch of Avon and could not finish that match or the fifth place match that followed.

Wauseon next competes in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League quad at Liberty Center next Thursday. They will face Evergreen and the host Tigers.

Brecksville Holiday Tournament

Team Scores (top 10)

Detroit Catholic Central 226.5, Brecksville 184, Elyria 183.5, Avon 142.5, Brownsburg 132, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 131, Louisville 125.5, Aurora 120.5, Wauseon 119, Lowell 118.5.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/01/web1_Indian-logo.jpg