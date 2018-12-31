Indians capture tournament title

DEFIANCE – Wauseon was able to get Bryan into foul trouble early, and once the Indians took advantage it was all over for the Golden Bears as Wauseon captured its sixth-straight holiday tournament win at Defiance College with a 67-53 decision Friday night in boys basketball in the championship game at the Derrow Chrysler Holiday Classic.

“I think this was one of the more competitive tournaments we’ve seen in a long time,” said Wauseon coach Chad Burt after the win. “I think it was four solid teams.”

The Indians got off to a slow start and needed a basket from Sean Brock late in the opening period to tie the game at 9. Scores from Trent Armstrong and Brock in the final 90 seconds put the Indians ahead 13-9 at the end of the quarter.

“The team we’ll see in three weeks won’t be the same team as tonight,” quipped Burt on the Bears. “The foul trouble, I thought we did a nice job taking advantage of it.”

It started a run, as the Indians outraced Bryan 17-9 in the second period to take a 30-18 lead by the half. Included in it was a 9-0 run to end the half.

Much like a prizefight, the two teams went at each other with haymakers in the second half. Wauseon ballooned the lead to 20, but Bryan came back and trimmed the lead down to 16 late in the period. Jonas Tester answered with a runner off the wing right before the horn sounded to make the score 52-34 after three periods.

Bryan got as close as 12 in the final stanza before the Indians took the title with the 67-53 decision.

A balanced scoring attack led to four players in double figures for the Indians. Noah Tester led all scorers with 17 points, tournament MVP Armstrong added 15, Brock chipped in 14 and Levi Seiler added 13.

“We had a nice assist number tonight,” Burt said on sharing the basketball. “We had a high number of assists and shot the basketball a high percent. Anytime you get that, it’s a direct reflection of sharing the basketball.”

Seiler was also named to the all-tournament team and Brock was named Mr. Hustle.

Wauseon (6-1) hosts Anthony Wayne (6-1) this Saturday.

Sean Brock, Trent Armstrong and Levi Seiler were each named to the all-tournament team of the Derrow Chrysler Holiday Classic which wrapped up Friday at Defiance College. Armstrong, center, was the MVP of the tournament. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_All-Tournament.jpg Sean Brock, Trent Armstrong and Levi Seiler were each named to the all-tournament team of the Derrow Chrysler Holiday Classic which wrapped up Friday at Defiance College. Armstrong, center, was the MVP of the tournament. Photo by David Bliss | Fulton County Expositor Wauseon’s Jonas Tester, right, defends against Adam Queen of Bryan during Friday’s championship. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Jonas-defends-Queen.jpg Wauseon’s Jonas Tester, right, defends against Adam Queen of Bryan during Friday’s championship. Photo by David Bliss | Fulton County Expositor Noah Tester of Wauseon lays one in Friday versus Bryan in the championship of the Derrow Chrysler Holiday Classic. He led all scorers with 17 points. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Tester-layin.jpg Noah Tester of Wauseon lays one in Friday versus Bryan in the championship of the Derrow Chrysler Holiday Classic. He led all scorers with 17 points. Photo by David Bliss | Fulton County Expositor

Best Bryan 67-53 in final of Derrow Chrysler Holiday Classic

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

