Blue Streaks clipped by Yellow Jackets

Archbold girls basketball dropped to 6-3 on the season after a 42-40 defeat at the hands of Perrysburg Thursday afternoon.

The Blue Streaks had a pair in double figures as Lily Krieger finished with 14 points and Andi Peterson 10 points. Krieger nearly had a double-double as she grabbed nine rebounds.

“We gave ourselves a chance to win and that’s all we can ask,” said Archbold coach Brian Ziegler. “We had our chances. We didn’t execute at the end. But we can learn from it. We lost to a good Perrysburg team.”

The visiting Yellow Jackets were led by Kylie Griggs who had 13 points and Nadeen Jemaa who added 12. Perrysburg improved to 7-2 with the win.

Archbold begins Northwest Ohio Athletic League play this Friday when they travel to Swanton.

