Wauseon bowling sweeps Delta

NAPOLEON – Wauseon swept Delta Friday at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon.

The Indians took the boys match 2,239-2,021, and won the girls match 1,770-1,659.

Chance Buehrer led the Indian boys with a 388 series total. Isaac Rufenacht finished with a 382 series, Brady Blaylock 369 and Kenyon Lovins 358. Cory Waugh paced Delta with a 367 series, Will McQueen 345, Walker Sniegowski 341 and Blake Brauer 301.

For the Wauseon girls, Mackayla Kearney rolled a 370 series, Jessie French added a 343 and Quinlynn Rohda 266. Alli Hite paced the Panther girls with a 310 series.

