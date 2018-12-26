Blue Streaks handle Pettisville, 53-28

Nobody could challenge Archbold Friday night. The Streaks came out and hit 10 triples, nine in the first half, and cruised to a 53-28 win at Pettisville in a non-league boys basketball contest.

“We competed hard and did what we talked about,” said Archbold coach Joe Frank. “It’s easy to draw stuff up on paper, but it has to be executed. That’s a good team. It was not their night tonight. That team is going to win a lot of games.”

Archbold jumped out to an 8-0 lead thanks to treys from Jeron Williams and Rigo Ramos. Pettisville closed the gap to 14-9 in the second period, but the Streaks put another run on, thanks to more torrid outside shooting. With AJ Mahnke and Noah Cheney bombing away from the outside, with the triple from Mahnke coming with 1.5 seconds before halftime, the Streaks took a 34-13 lead into the break.

“It helps when the points are ringing up by three,” Frank said of the outside shooting. “This is the third game we shot the ball well. Hopefully, it continues.”

The Streaks continued to press on in the third period and pushed the lead out to 44-17 before settling on a 53-28 final.

The Archbold defense also made it tough for the Blackbirds to do anything. Leading scorer Detric Yoder was held to four points, plus getting the ball inside to big men Sam Rychener and Graeme Jacoby proved challenging all night.

“A lot of people won’t notice, but we (the Archbold coaches) will because we harped on them all week, we put a lot of pressure on the ball at the wing,” said the Archbold coach. “The guy didn’t have all day to see in there and we were in his grill and that’s tough to do when you have a guy breathing down your neck. It’s a dual thing. It’s not just the guy guarding the post; it’s also the pressure at the wing.”

Rychener led the Blackbirds with 8 points.

Williams knocked down half of the treys of the night for Archbold to lead everybody in scoring with 22 points. Ramos added 10.

Pettisville (5-2) visits Ottawa Hills Friday.

Saturday win

Coming off the win at Pettisville, the Streaks retuned home and beat Ottawa-Glandorf 77-76 when Jeron Williams hit a pair of free throws with 1.3 seconds left.

It was the first and only loss of the season so far for the Titans.

The teams played a quick pace all night long. Archbold forged a 25-22 lead after one period, then the Titans took a 47-43 lead at the half. The biggest lead of the night for Ottawa-Glandorf was 11, which came early in the final period.

Getting great passes inside all night long, Austin Wiemken led the Streaks with 29 points. AJ Mahnke added 17, Williams had 15 and Ramos added 10.

Archbold (6-0) plays at Eastwood (2-5) Friday.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_archboldlogo_blockA-1.jpg

Give Ottawa-Glandorf its first loss

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com