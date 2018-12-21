Wauseon, Archbold garner wins at league wrestling quad

Archbold, Swanton and Wauseon took part in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League quad that also featured Montpelier Thursday in Wauseon. The Blue Streaks and Indians each won both of their matches while the Bulldogs went 0-2, losing to both Archbold and Wauseon.

In the first round of matches, Archbold defeated Swanton 42-28. Wauseon bested Montpelier 69-6 on the other mat.

Earning pins for the Blue Streaks were Juan Garcia over Zeth Zawodni at 132 pounds, Zach Rocha (138) versus Cody DeKoeyer, Kasyn Schaffner (160) over Ian Saunders, Caleb Hogrefe (170) over Hunter Gowing and Izzy Reyes (220) over Zaven Waddell.

Also winning for Archbold were Mason Babcock over Xavier Wiemken 4-0, and Gibson Burkholder over Connor Cass 5-1. Andrew Francis earned a victory via forfeit at 120 pounds.

Swanton pins were Zachary LaPlante (113), Zach Schaller (126), Ethan Branum (145) and Brodie Stevens (285). Ryan Marvin took a 16-4 major decision against Jose Luna at 152 pounds.

In the second round, Wauseon defeated Swanton 64-15 while Archbold bested Montpelier 61-12.

For the Indians, Spencer Martinez earned a pin against LaPlante at 113 pounds, Gavin Ritter (126) pinned Schaller, Tristan Barajas (132) pinned Zawodni, and Connor Nagel (138) pinned DeKoeyer. Winning by pin in the upper weight classes were Jarrett Bischoff (160) over Saunders, Drew Krall (195) over Cass and Wes Spadafore (220) over Waddell.

Ethan Glover won 15-7 over Branum at 145 pounds. Damon Molina, Johnny Martinez, and Xavier Torres all earned wins by forfeit.

Wins for the Bulldogs were Xavier Wiemken (182) by pin against Wyatt Lane and Stevens (285) 10-4 over Jaden Banister. Marvin (152) earned a victory by forfeit.

Xavier Torres of Wauseon with a takedown of Gavin Wurm of Montpelier in the 170-pound match Thursday in a NWOAL quad. The Indians defeated both Montpelier and Swanton. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Torres-v.-Montpelier.jpg Xavier Torres of Wauseon with a takedown of Gavin Wurm of Montpelier in the 170-pound match Thursday in a NWOAL quad. The Indians defeated both Montpelier and Swanton. Photo by David Bliss Wes Spadafore of Wauseon, left, and Zaven Waddell of Swanton square off at 220 pounds. Spadafore would win by pin. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Waddell-v.-Spadafore.jpg Wes Spadafore of Wauseon, left, and Zaven Waddell of Swanton square off at 220 pounds. Spadafore would win by pin. Photo by David Bliss