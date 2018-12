Delta girls basketball remained undefeated with a 68-42 win at Fairview Tuesday night.

Delta shot 53 percent (21 for 39) from the field and held Fairview (7-1) to 34 percent (16 for 46).

Brooklyn Green led the way for the Panthers with 15 points. Reagan Rouleau added 12 and Abby Freeman 11.

Delta (8-0) is at Evergreen Friday as part of a boys and girls doubleheader. The girls play first beginning at 6 p.m.