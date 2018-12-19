Wauseon wrestling posts winning record at Fricker’s Duals

DEFIANCE – Three area wrestling teams took to the mat at the 2018 Fricker’s Duals held last Friday and Saturday on the campus of Defiance College.

Wauseon fared the best from the area, posting an 8-2 record for the tournament. Archbold was 5-5 and Swanton 3-7.

The Indians earned victories over Caledonia River Valley, Anthony Wayne, Elmwood, Romeo, Hudson, Logan Elm, Ashland and Mechanicsburg. Their losses were a 38-34 defeat at the hands of Avon, and a 40-33 loss to Edison.

Wauseon’s closest win was 40-33 over Ashland. Winning by pin for the Indians were Tristan Barajas at 126 pounds, Ethan Glover (145), Jarrett Bischoff (160) and Xavier Torres (170).

In addition, Damon Molina won by major decision (13-5) at 106 pounds, Spencer Martinez (113) by decision (8-4), Gavin Ritter (120) a technical fall (16-1) and Drew Krall (195) major decision (10-2).

Archbold’s wins came against Defiance, Tinora, Mechanicsburg, St. John’s Jesuit and Logan Elm. They fell to Miami Trace, Tuslaw, Clay, Perrysburg and Padua Franciscan.

The Blue Streaks ground out a 42-37 win versus Logan Elm in their final match. Earning pins were Andrew Francis (120), Juan Garcia (132), John Yoder (152), Kasyn Schaffner (160) and Izzy Reyes (220).

Winning by forfeit for the Streaks were Zach Rocha (138) and Mason Babcock (182).

Swanton defeated Logan Elm 54-21 in their first match Friday, then picked up a 47-21 win over Ayersville and 54-21 win over Defiance on Saturday.

The Bulldogs suffered losses to Edison, Romeo, Hudson, Elmwood, Anthony Wayne, Avon and Caledonia River Valley.

Earning pins against Logan Elm for the Dogs were Zeth Zawodni (132), Ryan Marvin (152), Ian Saunders (160), Xavier Wiemken (170) and Zachary LaPlante (113).

Picking up pins versus Ayersville were LaPlante (120), Zeth Zawodni (126), Zach Schaller (132), Cody DeKoeyer (145), Hunter Gowing (160), Zackary Zawodni (170), Connor Cass (195) and Brodie Stevens (285).

Then, in the Defiance dual, LaPlante (120), DeKoeyer (138), Ethan Branum (145), Marvin (152), Saunders (160), Cass (195) and Zaven Waddell (220) each won by fall.

Archbold and Swanton will be at Wauseon Thursday for an NWOAL quad.

