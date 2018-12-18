Blackbirds drop a bomb on Edgerton, 48-29

It seemed like every time Edgerton made a run at Pettisville Saturday, the Blackbirds got a big shot in the form of a three-point bomb to hold off, then eventually put away the Bulldogs in a 48-29 win.

“This was a good week for us,” said Blackbird veteran coach, Jason Waldvogel. “We played two good team games (the Blackbirds defeated North Central earlier in the week). Individuals are falling into their roles and it’s making us a better team. I’m happy with the way we are playing overall rather than how we are as individuals.”

It was Elizabeth Beck early on, as the senior guard nailed one from long range with 5:17 on the clock in the opening quarter, giving the Blackbirds a 7-2 lead.

The Bulldogs closed the gap, hitting 5 for 6 from the foul line to trail 11-7 at the quarter break, then got within a point on Casey Leppelmeier’s triple with 6:08 to go in the half.

This time it would be Mikayla Graber with a clutch shot from the arc 20 seconds later to extend the Pettisville advantage to 16-12.

The Blackbirds added on as Jessica McWatters drilled a baseline jumper, Brandi Schnitkey hit from outside and Xavia Borden sunk a pair from the foul line to give the Birds a 23-14 halftime lead.

Morgan Leppelmeier got into the three-point contest for Pettisville, hitting from deep on the left side to give the Blackbirds a 12 point lead, 28-16, with 4:48 left in the third.

That triple began the end of the Bulldogs as after Emma Siebenaler scored for Edgerton, Pettisville took off on a 15-2 run that went to the 5:12 mark of the fourth quarter.

Morgan Leppelmeier started that spurt with two free throws, then Beck stole the inbound pass and scored.

Morgan Leppelmeier then split a pair at the stripe and hammered home a triple at the 7:19 mark.

Graber followed with another bomb from outside, and Schnitkey scored on a pass inside from McWatters and 2 for 2 at the line to make it 43-20.

“Everybody being involved was one of our themes for the year,” Waldvogel said. “We have people that do score quite a bit. But when teams guard them harder, or play a defense just for that person we’ve found a number of people that hit shots and score.”

Just for good measure, Graber drilled her third from outside with four minutes left.

For the game, Leppelmeier and Schnitkey each had 13 points for Pettisville. Claire Flegal got 10 for Edgerton.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

