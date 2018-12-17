Wauseon stifles Delta for 60-35 win in boys basketball

The 1-3-1 zone of the Wauseon defense was just too much for Delta, as the Indians handled the Panthers 60-35 Friday in non-league boys basketball action.

“They made some shots and forced our hand,” Wauseon coach Chad Burt said of moving to the zone against the Panthers. “I thought it was effective, although at the end of the third quarter they began to knock some shots down.”

Wauseon shot the ball well, as the second trey of the night from Noah Tester with 2:14 left in the opening stanza put the Tribe up 11-3. Jonas Tester added a corner triple as the lead grew to 16-6 by the end of the period.

The Indians were 12 of 24 from the floor in the first half and forced Delta into 15 turnovers.

“I think we did a good job as a whole of finding the open man and making the extra pass,” added Burt. “We play unselfishly. It doesn’t always look real pretty, but if you do the right thing enough, it works itself out.”

Trent Armstrong had a lot to do with the turnover numbers. Playing at the top of the Wauseon zone, he forced several Delta turnovers that the Indians converted into points.

“He’s really embraced that role,” Burt said of the senior. “This is the nicest way possibly, but he’s a pest out there. He has a knack for reading things and making plays.”

Nine players scored for the Indians in the win, led by 15 from Armstrong, 14 from Levi Seiler and 10 from Sean Brock.

Wauseon finished the game 24 of 44 from the floor for 55 percent and committed 10 turnovers. Delta was 12 of 29 shooting the basketball for 41 percent.

Ashton O’Brien led the Panthers with 11 points.

Saturday action

Both teams picked up wins the next night as the Indians downed visiting Napoleon 69-49 and the Panthers went to Otsego and left with a 49-47 victory.

The Indians grabbed a 10-point lead of 19-9 after the opening period and gradually pulled away.

Napoleon did sink 11 triples against the Tribe.

Armstrong led Wauseon with 21 points. Seiler added 20 and Brock added 16.

Delta’s win had a little more flare. Ashton O’Brien hit a putback at the horn to send the Panthers home with the 49-47 win.

Brady Wymer led the Panthers with 17 points and Seth Burres added 10.

Wauseon (3-1) hosts Southview Tuesday. Delta (2-2) plays at Evergreen Friday.

Trent Armstrong of Wauseon (12) defends Hunter Hamilton of Delta (22) Friday in a non-league contest. Armstong was key defensively for the Indians as they forced 15 Panther turnovers. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Armstrong-defends-v-Delta.jpg Trent Armstrong of Wauseon (12) defends Hunter Hamilton of Delta (22) Friday in a non-league contest. Armstong was key defensively for the Indians as they forced 15 Panther turnovers. Photo courtesy David Bliss Brady Wymer of Delta looks to drive to the hoop during Friday’s game at Wauseon. The Panthers fell to the Indians, 60-35. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Brady-drives.jpg Brady Wymer of Delta looks to drive to the hoop during Friday’s game at Wauseon. The Panthers fell to the Indians, 60-35. Photo courtesy David Bliss

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

