Indians, Vikings split bowling match

NAPOLEON – Wauseon and Evergreen split a bowling match at River City Bowl-A-Way Friday.

Evergreen took the boys match 2,247-2,170. On the girls side, Wauseon won 1,810-1,589.

Ethan Shively paced the Viking boys with a 405 series total. Cade Johnson was next with a 355 series, and Wil Newcomb a 285 series.

For the Indians, Kenyon Lovins rolled a 384 series, Chance Buehrer 357, Logan Blackman 327, and Brady Blaylock 306.

Mackayla Kearney rolled a 314 series to lead the victorious Wauseon girls. Quinlynn Rohda was next with a 305, Elena Pratt 283, and Jessie French 278.

Emily Bissonette had a 339 for Evergreen. Breeanna Riegsecker rolled a 302, Joleen Warner 236, and Dewlaney Burghardt 223.

Evergreen faces Delta Monday at Swanton Sports Center, while Wauseon travels to Patrick Henry.

Wauseon’s Mackayla Kearney warms up for the match versus Evergreen Friday. She led the Indians with a 314 series total. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Kearney-v.-Evergreen.jpg Wauseon’s Mackayla Kearney warms up for the match versus Evergreen Friday. She led the Indians with a 314 series total. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Jessie French of Wauseon finished with a 278 series Friday against Evergreen. The Indians defeated the Vikings 1,810-1,589. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_French.jpg Jessie French of Wauseon finished with a 278 series Friday against Evergreen. The Indians defeated the Vikings 1,810-1,589. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor