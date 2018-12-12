Evergreen rips Warriors, 74-40

Evergreen far from played 32 minutes of consistent basketball.

However, the Vikes exploded on big scoring runs in the first half and the third quarter, and also dominated the glass 39-17 to put away visiting Emmanuel Christian 74-40 Tuesday night in boys hoops.

The win keeps Evergreen undefeated at 4-0.

Nate Brighton and Chandler Lumbrezer each hit a pair of early hoops, one a Lumbrezer three-ball to stake the Vikings to an early 9-2 lead.

That lead grew to 18-5 with 2:20 left in the first on Lumbrezer’s dish inside to Mason Loeffler for a bucket, Nic Borojevich’s triple and a pair of putback baskets by Brighton.

Mason Friesner’s five quick points brought EC within eight, but Jack Etue’s three-pointer bumped the Evergreen lead to past double digits at 21-10 at the quarter break.

Five points from Loeffler, then a three-point shooting barrage from Lumbrezer, Loeffler and Brighton gave Evergreen their biggest lead of the half, 35-14, with 2:26 to go in the second before the Vikings went into the locker room up 37-19.

However, after shooting 50 percent from the floor in the first half (15 for 30) with just four turnovers, Evergreen came out flat the first four minutes of the second half, missing easy shots and committing four miscues.

Three baskets by Jailon Walker keyed a 9-2 run in the first four minutes that brought the Warriors back to 39-28.

Just that quick the Vikings recovered with a burst of eight straight in 57 seconds to go back up 19.

Brighton scored on a feed from Borojevich, Bryce Hudik stuck a three on an inside-out look from Lumbrezer and Loeffler got a three-point play from Brighton to put the Vikes up 47-28.

The scoring run went to 14-0 by the end of the quarter as Hudik, Borojevich and Brighton all got hoops in the last 90 seconds to give Evergreen a 25-point lead heading into the fourth.

The lead grew to 34 as Shane Ruetz tripled on another drive and dish outside from Evan Lumbrezer, Mason Henricks hit a pair from the line, Brian Fritsch scored from the left wing and CJ Hauk’s steal and score gave Evergreen their biggest lead at 74-38 late in the game.

Loeffler scored 22 and Brighton 17 to lead a Viking attack that saw 10 Vikings score.

Brighton dominated the boards, outrebounding EC by himself 19-17, as the Vikes had a 22 board advantage on the glass.

Walker had 12 points to lead the Warriors.

Evergreen travels to pre-season state ranked Cardinal Stritch Thursday.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING-1.jpg

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com