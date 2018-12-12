Indians falter late in loss to Fairview

Wauseon’s offense went quiet for a key five minute, 50-second stretch in the second half, which allowed the visiting Fairview girls basketball team to go on a run to put away the Indians 60-41 in non-league girls basketball Monday at Wauseon.

The Indians led 28-26 with 3:15 left to play in the third quarter when Marisa Seiler scored in the lane. When Seiler scored again on two free throws with 5:25 left in the game, Wauseon trailed 37-30.

“We missed a few shots in the third (quarter) and we lost a little bit of confidence,” remarked Wauseon coach Dan Seiler. “We had some turnovers and it just trickled down. When we make shots, we seem to have better attitudes.”

Fairview had four different players score in an 8-0 run to close the third period.

Wauseon tried to extend the game by putting the Apaches at the free throw line. Fairview responded by hitting 14 of 16 from the stripe over the final 3:25 of the game.

“That was more of a learning experience,” quipped Seiler. “At that point, we were down so much, I’m not sure our girls knew when to foul. I used that time as a learning experience to get them, I’ll have to get them to do where we have tight games.”

Turnovers also played a part of the game. Wauseon committed 10 in the opening period, but a couple of late baskets by Sydney Zirkle kept the Indians in the game. In the second period, Fairview had a four minute scoreless span, and in that time Wauseon used a 7-0 run to take a 21-12 lead. Chelsie Raabe tallied the final four points of the run.

“There are times, defensively, where we are really good,” said the Wauseon coach. “Then there are times, and I don’t (know) if that’s conditioning or if I have them in good enough shape. I don’t know if we are getting frustrated, but I’ve got to figure it out.”

Fairview closed the gap before the half when Mercedes Wagner converted a three-point play with 29.5 seconds left.

Seiler scored all seven of Wauseon’s points in the third quarter. Her three-point play with 3:55 left put the Indians ahead 28-26.

The Indians finished 14 of 34 from the floor with 30 turnovers. Fairview also outrebounded Wauseon 29-26.

Seiler led Wauseon with 19 points. Zirkle added 13.

Wauseon (3-3) travels to Delta Thursday for a non-league tilt.

Wauseon’s Chelsie Raabe dribbles the ball out of trouble Monday against Fairview. The Indians fell to the Apaches, 60-41. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Raabe-handles-basketball.jpg Wauseon’s Chelsie Raabe dribbles the ball out of trouble Monday against Fairview. The Indians fell to the Apaches, 60-41. Randy Roberts | Fulton County Expositor Macee Schang of Wauseon passes the ball while Mercedes Wagner defends for Fairview. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Schang-passing.jpg Macee Schang of Wauseon passes the ball while Mercedes Wagner defends for Fairview. Randy Roberts | Fulton County Expositor

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com