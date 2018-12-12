Indians down Golden Bears in the pool

Wauseon edged Bryan in a home swimming and diving contest Tuesday. The boys defeated the Golden Bears 94-86, while the girls won by a 100-85 final.

Winning individual events for the Wauseon boys were Andrew Scherer (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Ryan Scherer (100 butterfly), and Caden Case (100 breaststroke).

In diving, Cade Smith won for the Indian boys with a score of 156.9. Bailey McGuire took second in diving for the Wauseon girls.

In girls swimming, Brooke Schuette was first in the 200 yard freestyle and 500 yard freestyle. Also winning were McKenzie Darnell (50 freestyle), Ramah Witt (100 backstroke), and Maggie Roelfsema (100 breaststroke).

Wauseon travels to Ayersville this Saturday for a tri-meet with the Pilots and Defiance. Action starts at 1 p.m.

Boys Meet

Wauseon 94, Bryan 86

200 medley relay — 1. Wauseon (Scherer, Case, Chamberlin, Raker), 2:02.08. 200 freestyle — 1. Scherer (W), 1:54.51. 200 IM — 2. Scherer (W); 3. Chamberlin (W). 50 freestyle — 1. Arredondo (W), 24.18. Diving — 1. Smith (W), 156.90. 100 butterfly — 1. Scherer (W), 57.08; 2. Chamberlin (W). 100 freestyle — 2. Arredondo (W); 3. Case (W). 500 freestyle – 2. Hutchinson (W); 3. Vernot (W). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Case, Hutchinson, Scherer, Arredondo), 1:38.38. 100 backstroke — 1. Scherer (W), 1:02.74. 100 breaststroke — 1. Case (W), 1:14.34. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon A (Chamberlin, Scherer, Arredondo, R. Scherer), 3:35.58; 3. Wauseon B.

Girls Meet

Wauseon 100, Bryan 85

200 medley relay — 1. Wauseon (Carroll, Roelfsema, Giguere, Witt), 2:10.91. 200 freestyle — 1. Schuette (W), 2:03.34; 2. Witt (W). 200 IM — 2. Carroll (W). 50 freestyle — 1. Darnell (W), 25.85; 2. Russell (W); 3. Giguere (W). Diving — 1. Peters (B), 225.95; 2. Bailey (W). 100 butterfly — 3. Giguere (W). 100 freestyle — 1. Voigt (B), 55.24; 2. Darnell (W); 3. Russell (W). 500 freestyle — 1. Schuette (W), 5:23.90. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Witt, Russell, Schuette, Darnell), 1:46.70. 100 backstroke — 1. Witt (W), 1:10.69; 2. Carroll (W). 100 breaststroke — 1. Roelfsema (W), 1:21.86; 2. Duden (W). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon A (Carroll, Russell, Darnell, Schuette), 3:54.03; 3. Wauseon B.

Ryan Scherer of Wauseon swims in the 100 yard butterfly Tuesday in a meet against Bryan. He won the event with a time of 57.08. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_R.-Scherer-in-100-butterfly.jpg Ryan Scherer of Wauseon swims in the 100 yard butterfly Tuesday in a meet against Bryan. He won the event with a time of 57.08. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Brooke Schuette of Wauseon competes in the girls 200 yard freestyle. She finished the race in 2:03.34 to take first. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_B.-Schuette-v.-Bryan.jpg Brooke Schuette of Wauseon competes in the girls 200 yard freestyle. She finished the race in 2:03.34 to take first. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor James Hutchinson took second for Wauseon in the boys 500 yard freestyle Tuesday versus Bryan. He posted a time of 5:46.38. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Hutchinson-in-500-free.jpg James Hutchinson took second for Wauseon in the boys 500 yard freestyle Tuesday versus Bryan. He posted a time of 5:46.38. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Megan Carroll of Wauseon swims in the 200 IM. She finished second for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Carroll-v.-Bryan.jpg Megan Carroll of Wauseon swims in the 200 IM. She finished second for the Indians. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor