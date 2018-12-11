Eagles drop BBC match-up with Montpelier

A 21-3 run by Montpelier in the middle of the second half snapped the momentum built by Fayette, as the Eagles let the lead slip away in a 53-43 home loss Friday in Buckeye Border Conference girls basketball.

It was the Eagles who set the tone early. Trista Fruchey began the game with a three-point play, as she scored seven first quarter points and Mataya Rufenacht added five for the Eagles. They would lead 14-9 after one.

In the second quarter, the Locomotives outscored the Eagles 8-6 but Fayette still led at the half, 20-17. Montpelier’s Jaelyn Lyons had 11 first half points.

Fayette managed to extend their lead in the early minutes of the third period. After the two squads traded baskets, Fruchey knocked down two free throws and Jillian Figgins scored after a Locomotive turnover, putting the Eagles up 31-24 at the 3:20 mark of the third.

However, the Locomotives surged ahead from that point. They got three-pointers from Hali Rose and Jessi Bumb, plus a bucket from Lyons to give them a 32-31 edge with 2:09 left in the quarter.

Fayette briefly took the lead back on Fruchey’s pair at the foul line, but Lyons answered with a pair of her own and Rose scored off a steal to give them the lead back entering the fourth.

Ali Repp started the fourth with a triple for Montpelier, then Rhys Ruger went 1 of 2 from the line for the Eagles as the Locos led 39-34 with 7:14 remaining.

The Locomotives scored the next six to essentially put it out of reach. Fayette got within six at 45-39 thanks to five straight by Fruchey, but Ariel Page stymied the Eagles’ momentum with consecutive hoops for the Locos.

Fruchey led all scorers with 24 points. Lyons had 21 and Page 12 for Montpelier.

The Eagles were at home again Saturday, falling to Antwerp 43-40. Fayette (1-5, 1-2 BBC) travels to Stryker tonight.

Trista Fruchey of Fayette lays one in during a game against Montpelier Friday. She finished with a game high 24 points. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Fruchey-layup.jpg Trista Fruchey of Fayette lays one in during a game against Montpelier Friday. She finished with a game high 24 points. Photos by Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Mataya Rufenacht hits a three-pointer for Fayette during the game Friday. The Eagles fell to the Locomotives, 53-43. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Rufenacht-buries-3.jpg Mataya Rufenacht hits a three-pointer for Fayette during the game Friday. The Eagles fell to the Locomotives, 53-43. Photos by Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010