Indians dominate second half, defeat Fairview by double digits

Wauseon’s defense took over in the second half, allowing the Indians to pull away for a 56-30 win over visiting Fairview in boys basketball action Saturday night in Wauseon.

“That’ll be one of more misleading scores you’ll see in high school basketball,” Wauseon coach Chad Burt said of the final. “It was a very good battle and they are very athletic. Following their football success, their kids are coming in with a lot of confidence.”

Because of a football team going deep into the playoffs, the Apaches were playing their first game of the season.

The Indians trailed 7-6 after one period and a late Apache run trimmed what was a double-digit lead down to 23-19 by halftime.

But the second half, that’s where the Indian defense shined. Causing trouble with a zone, the Tribe forced three Fairview turnovers to begin the second half. On the offensive end, Levi Seiler and Sean Brock turned those into points as the Indians took a 27-19 lead with 6:51 left to play in the third period.

It sparked a 22-8 run in the period, which saw Wauseon ahead 45-27 by the end of the third.

“I thought defensively, we were better,” added Burt. “Truly, it was a matter of them missing shots. They got some looks and got some things around the rim.”

The defense was even better in the final period. Wauseon held the Apaches to just three free throws in the final eight minutes.

Shooting troubles by Wauseon kept Fairview in the game in the first half. The Indians were just 3 of 14 in the first period, which allowed the Apaches to grab the one point early lead.

“I thought we had some attempts at the rim that didn’t finish the way we would like,” said Burt. “It’s an early season game and you saw rust on both teams.”

Seiler led the Indians with 19 points in the win. Trent Armstrong added 14 points.

Wauseon (1-1) will play its first double weekend of the season this week as they host Delta Friday and Napoleon Saturday.

Sean Brock of Wauseon lays one in Saturday versus Fairview. The Indians outscored the visiting Apaches 33-11 after halftime for a 56-30 win. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Brock-bucket.jpg Sean Brock of Wauseon lays one in Saturday versus Fairview. The Indians outscored the visiting Apaches 33-11 after halftime for a 56-30 win. Photo courtesy David Bliss Noah Tester of Wauseon puts up a shot during Saturday’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Tester-shot.jpg Noah Tester of Wauseon puts up a shot during Saturday’s game. Photo courtesy David Bliss

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

