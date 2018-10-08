Indians pull away from Dogs

A 21-0 second half run after Swanton tied the game at 14 lifted Wauseon over the Bulldogs, 35-20, on the road Friday night in Northwest Ohio Athletic League football.

“It was a big win for us to finally get a ‘W’,” said Wauseon coach Travis Cooper. “The guys have been working hard even though we hadn’t been getting the results we wanted. With three weeks left, we just need to keep focusing on getting better each and every day.”

The Indians jumped out to a 14-0 lead on a 17-yard connection from quarterback Cody Figy to Connar Penrod in the first quarter, then a three-yard run from Xavier Torres with 11:33 to go before half.

Swanton got on the board just before halftime thanks to a one-yard run from Tyler Gowing and Riley Hensley’s extra point. Then, at the 8:04 mark of the third, Gowing scored from two yards out to knot the score at 14 all.

However, from there the Indians took control.

Still in the third quarter, Figy scored from a yard out to give them the lead back. Penrod and Torres added scoring runs of five and two yards in the fourth quarter for Wauseon.

Swanton’s Dylan Gilsdorf had a one-yard touchdown run as time expired to finish the scoring.

The Indians outgained the Bulldogs 370-177, including holding them to just 52 yards rushing.

Figy hit on 16 of 25 passes for 201 yards, one TD and a pick. Penrod caught seven for 88 yards and a TD. On the ground, Torres ran for 52 yards on five carries and two scores.

Gilsdorf completed 10 for 16 passes for 125 yards. Gowing led them on the ground with 35 yards on 14 attempts and two TDs.

Wauseon (2-5, 1-3 NWOAL) next hosts Evergreen (4-3, 2-2). Swanton (2-5, 0-4) is at Liberty Center (7-0, 4-0).

Connar Penrod of Wauseon with a touchdown reception Friday at Swanton. The Indians defeated the Bulldogs 35-20. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/10/web1_Penrod-TD.jpg Connar Penrod of Wauseon with a touchdown reception Friday at Swanton. The Indians defeated the Bulldogs 35-20. Photo courtesy David Bliss Isaac Wilson of Wauseon carries during Friday’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/10/web1_Wilson-carries.jpg Isaac Wilson of Wauseon carries during Friday’s game. Photo courtesy David Bliss