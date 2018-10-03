Archbold, Evergreen in playoff contention

A pair of local teams are in the top 12 of their respective regions in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association football rankings that were released Tuesday.

Archbold is back to eighth in Division V, Region 18. The Bluestreaks (4-2) were seventh in last week’s rankings, but fell 20-17 to Bryan last Friday.

They will face Liberty Center (6-0) this week. The Tigers are ranked third in Region 18.

Evergreen makes its first appearance in the rankings for Division VI, Region 22. The Vikings (4-2) are 10th in the region. They travel to Patrick Henry (3-3) Friday.

Rankings

Region 18 – 1. Genoa Area (6-0) 11.7667, 2. Marion Pleasant (6-0) 10.9, 3. Liberty Center (6-0) 10.5934, 4. Anna (4-2) 8.6, 5. Casstown Miami East (4-2) 8.5167, 6. Richwood North Union (4-2) 7.2955, 7. Lake (4-2) 6.8, 8. Archbold (4-2) 6.7167, 9. Brookville (5-1) 6.65, 10. Oak Harbor (5-1) 6.3056, 11. West Milton Milton-Union (3-3) 6.1167, 12. Elyria Cath. (4-2) 5.8.

Region 22 – 1. Attica Seneca East (5-1) 8.0, 2. Columbus Grove (4-2) 7.4333, 3. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-2) 7.3833, 4. Loudonville (4-2) 6.9167, 5. Gibsonburg (5-1) 6.9, 6. Fairview (4-2) 6.7833, 7. Northwood (5-1) 6.2667, 8. Carey (4-2) 6.0667, 9. Bucyrus Wynford (4-2) 5.8157, 10. Evergreen (4-2) 5.4, 11. Wayne Trace (3-3) 5.05, 12. Castalia Margaretta (3-3) 4.55.

Archbold tight end Brayden Hall makes a catch in traffic Friday versus Bryan. The Bluestreaks are ranked eighth in Division V, Region 18. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/10/web1_Hall-catch-against-Bryan-1.jpg Archbold tight end Brayden Hall makes a catch in traffic Friday versus Bryan. The Bluestreaks are ranked eighth in Division V, Region 18. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Evergreen’s Hunter Svoboda runs away from Swanton’s Hunter Mix during a game earlier this season. The Vikings are up to 10th in the computer rankings for Division VI, Region 22. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/10/web1_Svoboda-catch.jpg Evergreen’s Hunter Svoboda runs away from Swanton’s Hunter Mix during a game earlier this season. The Vikings are up to 10th in the computer rankings for Division VI, Region 22. Patty Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor

