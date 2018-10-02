Fayette’s Noah Brinegar advances to district golf tournament

No teams advanced from the county but there was one area qualifier at the Division III Boys Golf Sectional at Ironwood Thursday.

Qualifying teams for the upcoming district tournament were Ottawa Hills who won with a 314 team score, Tinora with a 334, and North Central at 345. Evergreen finished fourth with a 348 and Fayette fifth at 349.

Noah Brinegar of Fayette finished in a three-way tie for third, shooting a 78. This score was good enough to advance Brinegar to the district.

Also for the Eagles, Tanner Lemley tied for 16th with an 85, Owen Lemley (T-23rd) shot an 88, and Brett Merillat and Tanner Wagner (T-45th) 98.

Aaron Miller (T-12th) paced Evergreen as he shot an 83. Zach Lumbrezer (19th) was next with an 86, Travis Mersing (T-20th) added an 87, and C.J. Langenderfer (T-31st) 92.

For Delta, Chase Stickley (T-16th) had an 85, Brady Wymer (T-36th) 94, Cole Mattin (42nd) 95 and Jayce Helminiak (55th) 104.

The Division III district tournament is set for this Thursday at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green.

D-III Ironwood Sectional

Team Scores (top 3 advance)

1. Ottawa Hills* 314; 2. Tinora* 334; 3. No. Central* 345; 4. Evergreen 348; 5. Fayette 349; 6. Maumee Valley C.D. 353; 7. Stryker 357; 8. Montpelier 359; 9. Edgerton 361; 10. Delta 378; 11. Hilltop 391; 12. Tol. Christian 404; 13. Emmanuel Christian 436; 14. Edon 0.

Individual Scores (top 10)

1. Collin Derrow (Tinora) 76; 2. Eli Zinck (Ottawa Hills) 77; 3. Chace Boothman (No. Central) 78, James Silk (Ottawa Hills) 78, Noah Brinegar* (Fayette) 78; 6. Nick Durfee (Ottawa Hills) 79, Dylan Von Deylen (Tinora) 79; 8. Owen Smith (Ottawa Hills) 80, Cole Burggrave* (Edgerton) 80; 10. Skyler Butterfield* (Hilltop) 82, Logan Boetz (Stryker) 82.

Blackbirds fourth at Eagle Rock

In the Division III sectional at Eagle Rock Golf Club in Defiance, Pettisville placed fourth as a team with a 349 team score, just missing out qualifying for the district.

However, the Blackbirds’ Max Leppelmeier qualified as an individual. He tied for seventh where he shot an 80.

Tommy McWatters (T-14th) posted an 84 for Pettisville, Josh Horning (T-27th) a 92, and Caleb Nafziger (T-30th) 93.