Wauseon boys, Archbold girls victorious at Fulton County Invitational

Archbold and Wauseon were the big winners Saturday at the second annual Fulton County Cross Country Invitational at Homecoming Park in Wauseon.

The Indians were first in the boys meet, followed by Fayette, Archbold, Pettisville, Evergreen and Delta.

The Bluestreaks took first in the girls meet. Wauseon was second, Pettisville third, Evergreen fourth, Fayette fifth and Delta sixth.

Winning the boys race was Michael Cheezan of Wauseon, finishing with a time of 16:44. Braden Vernot took third (16:56) for the Indians, Hunter Wasnich eighth (18:00), Layton Willson 14th (18:41) and Carter Nofziger 15th (18:46).

Brett Merillat took fourth (17:17) for the Fayette boys. Elijah Lerma was seventh (17:56), Caden Colegrove 17th (18:50), Tyrese Pearson 18th (18:56) and Gavin Stambaugh 19th (19:08).

Archbold got a ninth place finish from Brendon Johns. He finished the race in 18:01.

Next for the Streaks was Josh Kidder at 12th (18:37), Devin Witte 16th (18:47), Javier Peche 20th (19:15) and Elijah Schumacher 22nd (19:19).

Logan Rufenacht was runner-up (16:54) for Pettisville, Max Leppelmeier was fifth (17:20), Calvin Nofziger 13th (18:40), Caleb Nolander 26th (19:31) and John Basselman 56th (24:00).

Evergreen’s Augie Tipping took sixth (17:43), Chandler Ruetz placed 21st (19:16), Alex Majewski 33rd (20:07), Tommy Pollard 35th (20:13) and Evan Pennington 36th (20:34).

Delta’s best finishes came from Nickolas Sherick who placed 10th (18:04) and Walker Sniegowski 11th (18:28).

An Archbold runner did not win the girls race, as that honor went to Sarah Schwan of Evergreen, but they did have six in the top 12.

Leading the way was Kylie Sauder who finished runner-up (19:40) and Dakota Stamm who was third (20:26). Karley Ramirez was fifth (20:44), Regan Ramirez ninth (21:02), Gwynne Riley 10th (21:03) and Brittney Ramirez 12th (21:17).

For Wauseon, Hannah Richer finished sixth (20:52), Maggie Duden 11th (21:04), Serena Matthews 17th (21:56), Megan Carroll 21st (22:51) and Natasha Miller 27th (24:24).

Pettisville’s Kate Stuber finished fourth (20:40), Kelly Miller took 13th (21:23) for the Blackbirds, Sarah Foor 19th (22:22), Clara Damman 32nd (25:03) and Ellie Wixom 33rd (25:26).

Schwan finished first for the Vikings with a time of 19:25. Kayla Gleckler took seventh (20:56), Kennedy Keller 20th (22:46), Emma Majewski 35th (25:47) and Breanna Huffman 40th (27:39).

Chloe Merillat of Fayette took eighth (20:57), Amber Gaona 16th (21:56), Jillian Figgins 23rd (23:48), Miah Beauregard 29th (24:43) and Emma Leininger 31st (24:52).

Delta’s Jenna Hallett and Cassandra Lee finished 14th (21:29) and 15th (21:38) respectively. Keirsten Culler was 18th (22:21), Anna Munger 30th (24:50), and Megan Allen 52nd (36:15).

Fulton County Invitational

Team Scores

Boys

Wauseon 37, Fayette 59, Archbold 71, Pettisville 74, Evergreen 109, Delta (no team score).

Girls

Archbold 29, Wauseon 79, Pettisville 95, Evergreen 96, Fayette 101, Delta 113.

Michael Cheezan of Wauseon, front left, and Logan Rufenacht of Pettisville early in the race Saturday at the Fulton County Cross Country Invitational at Homecoming Park in Wauseon. They would finish first and second in the race. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/10/web1_Cheezan-and-Rufenacht.jpg Michael Cheezan of Wauseon, front left, and Logan Rufenacht of Pettisville early in the race Saturday at the Fulton County Cross Country Invitational at Homecoming Park in Wauseon. They would finish first and second in the race. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Sarah Schwan of Evergreen during the girls race Saturday at the Fulton County Invitational. She finished first overall with a time of 19:25. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/10/web1_Schwan-at-Fulton-Invite.jpg Sarah Schwan of Evergreen during the girls race Saturday at the Fulton County Invitational. She finished first overall with a time of 19:25. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Brett Merillat of Fayette stays in front of Pettisville’s Max Leppelmeier. Merillat finished fourth while Leppelmeier was fifth. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/10/web1_Merillat-of-Fayette.jpg Brett Merillat of Fayette stays in front of Pettisville’s Max Leppelmeier. Merillat finished fourth while Leppelmeier was fifth. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor