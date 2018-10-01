Archbold golf takes district title

TOLEDO – Archbold continued its momentum from the NWOAL tournament last week, by winning the Division II Boys Golf Sectional at Detwiler Park Golf Course in Toledo Thursday.
The Bluestreaks collectively shot a 324, 14 strokes ahead of runner-up Eastwood. Genoa also qualified for the district tournament, finishing third with a 339.
The Bluestreaks’ A.J. Mahnke tied for first place with Noah Hahn of Eastwood. Both golfers shot a 76.
Kreighton Sims of Archbold tied for fourth with an 80, Mitch Grosjean (7th) shot an 81, and Kade Kern (T-17th) 87. He did not score for the Streaks, but Josh Nofzinger came in a five-way tie for 23rd after posting a 90.
Wauseon nearly qualified as a team as they finished fourth, however, the Indians had a individual qualifier. Sophomore Dylan Grahn posted a 78 to finish alone in third place.
Also for the Indians, Caleb Leu (T-19th) shot an 88, while Trent Armstrong (T-23rd) and Eric Parker (T-23rd) each had a 90.
Also qualifying in the county was Swanton freshman Garrett Swank. He tied for 10th with Robbie Bettinger of Eastwood, both shooting an 83. The Bulldogs were sixth as a team with a 348 team total.
Carter Swank (T-17th) shot an 87 for Swanton, Austin Luce (T-19th) an 88, and Sam Betz (T-23rd) 90.
Other qualifying individuals were Charlie Cronin of Toledo Central Catholic (T-4th) who shot an 80, and Hayden Rider of Lake (T-8th) at 82.
The Division II district tournament is set for this Thursday at Red Hawk Run Golf Course in Findlay.
D-II Detwiler Sectional
Team Scores (top 3 advance)
1. Archbold* 324 (Kade Kern 87, A.J. Mahnke 76, Kreighton Sims 80, Mitch Grosjean 81, Josh Nofzinger 90); 2. Eastwood* 338; 3. Genoa* 339; 4. Wauseon 346; 5. Napoleon 347; 6. Swanton 348; 7. Oak Harbor 365; 8. Lake 366; 9. Rossford 379; 10. Otsego 392; 11. Toledo C.C. 394; 12. Liberty Center 413.
Individual Scores (top 10)
1. A.J. Mahnke (Archbold) 76, Noah Hahn (Eastwood) 76; 3. Dylan Grahn* (Wauseon) 78; 4. Charlie Cronin* (Toledo C.C.) 80, Ethan Smith (Genoa) 80, Kreighton Sims (Archbold) 80; 7. Mitch Grosjean (Archbold) 81; 8. Hayden Rider* (Lake) 82, Tommy Giles (Genoa) 82; 10. Garrett Swank* (Swanton) 83, Robbie Bettinger (Eastwood) 83.