Streaks seventh in latest Ohio High School Athletic Association football rankings

Archbold football is now seventh in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association computer rankings for Division V, Region 18.

The Bluestreaks were fourth in the first rankings that came out last week.

Archbold is now 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League after falling 28-14 at Patrick Henry Friday. They are hosting Bryan (4-1, 2-0 NWOAL) this week in a crucial league contest.

No other Fulton County teams were ranked in the top 12.

Rankings

Region 18 – 1. Genoa (5-0) 10.45, 2. Liberty Center (5-0) 8.7424, tie-3. Casstown Miami East (4-1) 7.85, tie-3. Marion Pleasant (5-0) 7.85, 5. Richwood North Union (4-1) 7.3909, 6. Anna (3-2) 7.0, 7. Archbold (4-1) 6.5, 8. Oak Harbor (4-1) 5.2131, 9. Brookville (4-1) 5.05, tie-10. Lake (3-2) 4.8, tie-10. Otsego (3-2) 4.8, 12. Eastwood (3-2) 4.15.

Photo courtesy David Bliss