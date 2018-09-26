Indians settle for tie with Pirates

Despite being able to score first on a rebound goal by Chase Soltis, the Wauseon boys soccer team had to settle for yet another tie – their fifth of the season – as visiting Continental scored in the second half to salvage a 1-all draw with the Indians on a rainy Monday.

“Both teams had to deal with it,” Wauseon coach Casey Elson said of the conditions. “

With both teams trying to find footing in the first half, play stayed mostly in the middle of the field. Wauseon did catch a break with 16:42 left in the opening half, when off a failed header attempt, Soltis cleaned up the play and found the back of the net.

“Our goal was really, really good,” said Elson. “We’ve been working on it all year, getting our body around it to cross the ball. It went pretty well for us.

“Being up 1-0 was a little different for us,” added the first-year Wauseon coach. “We knew we wanted to control it and run out the time.”

Indian keeper Easton Delgado made sure the lead would hold for the half. He stepped up and turned away a free kick opportunity by the Pirates, and was called on again with a save in traffic in the final minute of the half to allow the Tribe to keep the 1-0 lead at the break.

“Easton is just one of those kids who is a freakishly good athlete all-around,” Elson said of his keeper. “I couldn’t ask for a better goalie.”

Wauseon had a chance to extend the lead early in the second half, but a cross through the box missed the mark.

Continental tied the game with 22:52 left on a rebound goal. The Pirates looked for more, but once again Delgado stepped up and turned away shots in the final 15 minutes.

“Their goal slipped right by our last defender,” stated Elson. “In wet conditions, that’s going to happen.

Wauseon (1-5-5) visits Napoleon Thursday.

Westin Okuley of Continental (1) and Jameson Gray of Wauseon, right, get ready for a header during Monday’s game. The Indians and Pirates finished in a 1-1 tie. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/09/web1_Going-for-a-header.jpg Westin Okuley of Continental (1) and Jameson Gray of Wauseon, right, get ready for a header during Monday’s game. The Indians and Pirates finished in a 1-1 tie. Randy Roberts | Fulton County Expositor

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

