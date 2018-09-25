Blackbirds suffer home loss to Tigers

Pettisville spotted the high-scoring Liberty Center team four goals before making a run in the final 24 minutes, but the Blackbirds fell short as the Tigers claimed a 4-2 boys soccer win at Pettisville Thursday afternoon.

“They have a couple athletes who are big players,” Pettisville coach Barnaby Wyse said of the Tigers. “They got behind us a couple of times. When they have bigger players than you, sometimes set pieces really punish you.”

Trailing 2-0 at the half, the Tigers scored a goal from Zach Miller on a breakaway and from Pablo Barahona from outside the box for a 4-0 lead with 25:31 left to play. Pettisville answered when play resumed, as Detric Yoder scored with 24:33 showing on the clock for the Blackbirds.

“I thought our effort was A+,” stated Wyse. “Some of our thinking and doing we have in practice, we need to bring that to a match, but I’m not disappointed with the effort.”

Yoder also tallied the second goal when he turned his defender inside and went the opposite side for a shot.

Pettisville had a chance to take an early lead, but a penalty kick try by Quinn Wyse sailed over the net.

“Tide changed when we missed that first PK,” admitted Wyse. “You make that first PK, you play differently. You play a little more relaxed.”

The rest of the half belonged to the Tigers. Zach Skeens tallied a pair of first-half goals when he scored off a corner kick and added a second goal from the left corner off a pass from Jacob Hoffman.

The Blackbirds bounced back with a 5-0 win Saturday against Cardinal Stritch.

Pettisville (4-4-2) travels to Bryan Thursday.

Eli Grieser of Pettisville works the ball upfield Thursday versus Liberty Center. The Blackbirds would fall by a final of 4-2. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/09/web1_Grieser-v-LC.jpg Eli Grieser of Pettisville works the ball upfield Thursday versus Liberty Center. The Blackbirds would fall by a final of 4-2. Randy Roberts | Fulton County Expositor

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com