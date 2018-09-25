Pettisville volleyball grinds out win over Montpelier

In danger of heading to a winner-take-all fifth game, Pettisville put together a rally for the ages – running off 18 straight points – to claim a win in the fourth game that decided a 25-12, 25-11, 19-25, 25-16 win Thursday in Buckeye Border Conference volleyball against Montpelier.

Down 12-5 in the fourth game after Montpelier ripped off six straight points, Pettisville needed to do something to keep the match from heading to a decisive fifth game. Danielle King started the rally with a point, and quickly after that Morgan Leppelmeier served up a pair of aces.

“Morgan got on a roll and she (Montpelier coach Khrysta Coleman) started to change her lineup,” said Pettisville coach John Horning. “We’ll take it.”

Montpelier helped with a couple hits out of play, plus Leppelmeier added two more aces. Already using one timeout during the run, the Locomotives used its second stoppage now down 17-12 after a set over the net from King.

Leppelmeier served two aces between a play from Ryeana Klopfenstein where she went out of bounds to send a ball back over the net in play for a point. Leppelmeier added one more ace, then a pair of Montpelier miscues tallied the final two points.

When it was all over, the Blackbirds went from trailing 12-5 to leading 23-12.

Montpelier rallied to 24-16 before a Loco ball hit into the net finished the match.

Pettisville had no trouble in the first two games. Klopfenstein made a couple plays late as the first game they won 25-12. Megan King closed the second game with an ace as the Blackbirds scored a 25-11 decision.

“In the first two sets, we were solid,” stated Horning. “I don’t think we missed a serve in either one. We like it when we serve seams and get them out of system early, which we did.”

The Locos battled in the third game. Taking the lead for good at 11-10, Montpelier held off a late Pettisville charge to win 25-19 to force a fourth game.

“I think we came out a little flat and they stepped up,” the Pettisville coach said of the third game. “I thought they played with a lot more hustle.”

Leppelmeier finished with 22 kills and 12 aces in the contest. Crouch added four aces and 19 assists. Megan King served up four aces and Danielle King added two aces. Mikayla Graber added an ace, while Klopfenstein had eight kills.

The Blackbirds were also in action Saturday. Pettisville scored a sweep of a tri-match with Edgerton and Liberty Center. Pettisville took down Edgerton 25-17 and 25-13. Leppelmeier had 16 kills and two aces in the win. Crouch added three aces and 15 assists. Klopfenstein had three kills and five digs. Both Danielle King and Megan King added an ace each.

Pettisville scored a 25-14, 25-10 win against Liberty Center. Leppelmeier had 16 kills against the Tigers. Crouch had 15 assists and four aces. Klopfenstein had 15 digs and three aces. Megan King and Graber each had one ace.

Pettisville (9-4, 7-0 BBC) plays Tuesday at Stryker.

Morgan Leppelmeier of Pettisville, center, with a bump Thursday versus Montpelier. The Blackbirds picked up a win in four sets over the Locomotives.

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

