Hutchinson receives CAA designation

Seven Ohio interscholastic athletic administrators recently passed the national exam for the Certified Athletic Administrator (CAA) designation from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA). The exam was taken as part of the recently completed Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (OIAAA) Annual Summer Institute, held in Columbus from June 12-14, 2018.

Wauseon Athletic Director Matt Hutchinson was among the seven who passed their CAA exam. Others receiving CAA designation were Joe Day (Kenton), Peter Eckendorf (Lake Ridge Academy), Evan Ivory (Walnut Hills, Assistant A.D.), Brett Purcell (Waynesfield-Goshen), Brandon Spaeth (Roger Bacon, Assistant A.D.), Ben Stewart (Batavia).

The CAA designation recognizes and incorporates the professional development opportunities provided through the NIAAA’s Leadership Training Institute. Courses within the Leadership Training Institute have been reviewed and certified by AdvancED, which oversees such accreditation organizations as North Central Accreditation and similar education certification providers. AdvancEd has validated that the NIAAA courses and certification process demonstrates the ability to meet and exceed national and international standards of excellence. Accreditation is an affirmation of and gives credibility to all programs administered by the association.

Jon Payne (Reading HS), the OIAAA’s state Certification Chair, commented, “The completion of the CAA process by these athletic directors is a reflection of each recipient’s high professional standards and their commitment to the profession. Ultimately, it is a strong indicator of the type of dedication each recipient has to assure their respective school district and students that education-based athletics is the focus of their efforts.”

“There has been a significant increase in the number of Ohio athletic administrators who have sought this advanced designation over the past three years. As such, we continue to seek opportunities to support this professional development by offering more course training sessions and outreach sites to our membership. We are excited about this current generation of Ohio athletic directors who are certainly some of the best and brightest in the country,” OIAAA Executive Director, Bruce Brown added.