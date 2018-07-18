Streaks set to compete at state

The bracket for the ACME Baseball State Tournament at Defiance this weekend is set. The tournament will be held Saturday through Monday.

Perrysburg and Archbold kick off the competition at noon Saturday. Van Wert and Versailles will battle in the second game at approximately 2:30 p.m. Coldwater and Bryan will be next starting at 5 p.m., then it is a matchup between Bellefontaine and Defiance at approximately 7:30 p.m.

As it pertains to the Bluestreaks, if victorious against the Yellow Jackets, they will take on the winner of Van Wert and Versailles Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The championship is Monday at 7 p.m.

Archbold will be looking for their third straight ACME state title. They defeated Celina in 2016 and Defiance last season.

Archbold's T.J. Rice advances to third on a ball in the dirt Sunday versus Kalida in the District 2 district final. The Bluestreaks have advanced to the ACME State Tournament, beginning with a game against Perrysburg Saturday at noon. Mitch Grosjean of Archbold snags a ball in left field in the top of the fourth inning Sunday against Kalida.